Doha Bank and Nium Partner to Introduce Real-Time Cross-Border Payments in Qatar

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Doha Bank, a premier financial institution in Qatar. This collaboration marks Nium's inaugural partnership in Qatar, underscoring its commitment to revolutionizing the landscape of international payments.

Central to this collaboration is the commitment to offer fast, reliable, and cost-effective remittance services to residents of Qatar. By harnessing Nium's expertise in facilitating seamless cross-border payments, coupled with Doha Bank's localised insights and market expertise, this partnership aims to introduce real-time payment solutions that set a new standard for efficiency and affordability in the industry.

Through this partnership, customers of Doha Bank will gain access to cutting-edge real-time payment solutions, empowering them to seamlessly transfer funds across borders with speed and efficiency. Leveraging Nium's advanced technology and Doha Bank's esteemed reputation and extensive customer base, this initiative promises to redefine the way people in Qatar conduct cross-border transactions.

"Doha Bank is dedicated to delivering innovative financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers," said Tarun Minglani, Group Head of Financial Institutions, Syndication & Secondary Markets business at Doha Bank. "We are confident that partnering with Nium, a global leader renowned for its comprehensive suite of services and proven track record with other financial institutions, will enable us to provide unparalleled value to our clients."

"Enabling individuals to seamlessly transfer money across borders is pivotal in today's interconnected world," stated Anupam Pahuja, Executive Vice President and General Manager, for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Nium. "We are excited to join forces with Doha Bank to address the evolving needs of customers in Qatar, empowering them with the ability to conduct real-time transactions globally. This collaboration exemplifies our shared vision of driving financial inclusion and accessibility through technology."

About Nium

Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 220+ markets, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 40 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

About Doha Bank

Doha Bank, inaugurated in 1979 and celebrating 45 years of excellence, provides domestic and international banking services for individuals, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients through four business groups – Wholesale Banking, Treasury & Investments, International Banking and Retail Banking. Doha Bank has established overseas branches in United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and India as well as representative offices in Japan, China, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Doha Bank has been recognized for its digital innovation, ESG efforts, and CSR initiatives. It was awarded "Best Digital Wallet APP in Qatar", "Most Innovative Banking Brand Qatar" and "Best ESG Integration". The Bank believes that ESG is a strategic imperative and is committed to advancing it in the banking sector. It also received the "Market Leader Recognition in Corporate Social Responsibility" from Euromoney.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1678669/4973639/Nium_Logo.jpg