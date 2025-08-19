DNAKE Launches H618 Pro: Industry-First Android 15 Indoor Monitor for Smart Intercom Systems

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNAKE, a leading provider of IP video intercom and smart home system, has unveiled the H618 Pro 10.1" Indoor Monitor, the first in the smart intercom industry to run on the Android 15 operating system. Engineered for both residential and commercial environments, the H618 Pro combines premium design, cutting-edge performance, and seamless integration with modern smart building systems.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJOxJbpXOl8

DNAKE H618Pro - Industry-First Android 15 Indoor Monitor

Industry-First Android 15 Platform

Powered by Android 15, the H618 Pro delivers unmatched compatibility with smart home applications, enhanced system stability, faster responsiveness, and future-ready capabilities. The OS also introduces advanced security features to protect user data and privacy. Installers enjoy simplified integration, while users benefit from a refined, secure, and highly responsive experience.

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity

Equipped with Wi-Fi 6, the H618 Pro enables faster data transmission, lower latency, and stable multi-device communication. Extended coverage and stronger penetration ensure reliable performance in large residences, multi-storey buildings, and office spaces.

Optimized Performance

With up to 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM, the H618 Pro supports smooth streaming from up to 16 IP cameras, rapid application switching, and sufficient storage for future features or third-party integrations.

Premium Display & Modern Design

The 10.1-inch IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 × 800 resolution delivers vivid visuals and precise control. The aluminum front panel offers durability with a sleek, high-end look, suitable for any interior. Flexible mounting options include surface and desktop installations.

Smart Interaction & Integration

An optional 2MP front camera ensures clear video calls, while the proximity sensor wakes the screen automatically when approached. Power options include PoE for simplified cabling or DC12V for traditional setups. The device integrates effortlessly with other SIP-enabled devices and supports third-party smart home controls such as lighting, HVAC, and security systems.

Versatile Applications

With its powerful platform, robust connectivity, and sleek design, the H618 Pro is ideally suited for luxury residential projects, multi-unit developments, and commercial buildings seeking an advanced, future-ready indoor communication and control solution.

About DNAKE

Founded in 2005, DNAKE (Stock Code: 300884) is a trusted provider of IP intercom and smart home solutions, offering products such as IP video intercoms, 2-wire IP systems, cloud intercoms, wireless doorbells, access controls, home control panels, smart sensors and smart locks. Visit www.dnake-global.com or follow DNAKE on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752379/DNAKE_H618Pro___Industry_First_Android_15_Indoor_Monitor.jpg