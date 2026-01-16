DNAKE AC02C Receives Gold Award at French Design Award

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DNAKE announced that its AC02C smart access control terminal has received the Gold Award at the French Design Award 2025, an international program recognizing excellence in industrial and product design.

The AC02C was honored for its ultra-slim, mullion-mounted design and minimalist aesthetic, created to blend seamlessly into modern residential and commercial environments while meeting the functional and durability requirements of professional access control systems.

DNAKE AC02C Access Control Terminal

Award-Winning Features

Measuring 137 × 50 × 27 mm, the AC02C features a slim aluminum housing paired with a 2.5D tempered glass front, making it ideal for space-constrained installations such as door frames and elevator lobbies. Designed for long-term reliability, the device is rated IP65 for water and dust resistance and IK08 for impact protection, ensuring stable outdoor and semi-outdoor operation.

Despite its compact footprint, the AC02C integrates multiple authentication methods in a single terminal, including RFID cards (MIFARE®), PIN codes, NFC, Bluetooth (BLE), QR codes, and mobile app access, enabling flexible deployment across diverse access scenarios.

The device also supports cloud-based access management, complies with RED cybersecurity requirements, and holds key international certifications such as CE, FCC, and RCM, making it suitable for global markets.

Enhanced Capabilities

The AC02C offers a range of configurable functions that can be enabled based on project requirements:

Elevator control , including automatic calls and temporary QR-based access

, including automatic calls and temporary QR-based access Attendance recording , with data synchronization to third-party systems

, with data synchronization to third-party systems Scheduled access rules for after-hours security management

for after-hours security management Integration with video management systems, enabling real-time visual monitoring

Application Scenarios

Designed for residential and commercial properties, the AC02C combines minimalist aesthetics with reliable, long-term performance. DNAKE continues to prioritize practical applications, system durability, and ecosystem integration to deliver value for building owners, installers, and developers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7w6K7lpbxo

About DNAKE

Founded in 2005, DNAKE designs and manufactures high-quality smart intercom, access control, and home automation products for residential and commercial applications. Leveraging its cloud platform, GMS-certified capability, Android 15 system, Zigbee and KNX protocols, open SIP, and open APIs, DNAKE integrates seamlessly with global security and smart home ecosystems. With 20 years of experience, DNAKE is trusted by 12.6 million families in over 90 countries. For more information, visit www.dnake-global.com or follow DNAKE on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

