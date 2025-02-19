JINHUA, China, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 17, DMEGC Solar, the PV module manufacturer which is a subsidiary of Hengdian Group, was awarded the prestigious EcoVadis Silver Medal following a rigorous evaluation by the internationally recognized corporate social responsibility (CSR) assessment body, EcoVadis. This accolade underscores DMEGC's long-standing commitment to sustainable development and highlights its outstanding performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

DMEGC Solar Honored with EcoVadis Silver Medal for Sustainability

EcoVadis is a globally renowned platform for assessing corporate sustainability performance. Its evaluation framework covers four key areas: environmental, labor and human rights, business ethics, and sustainable procurement. With over 150,000 companies across 250 industries and 185 countries assessed, DMEGC's Silver Medal places it among the top 15% of all evaluated enterprises. It is worth noting that DMEGC scored 72 points, beating 92% of the companies and entering the top 8%, leading in the fields of photovoltaics and magnetic materials.

DMEGC Solar has consistently integrated sustainable development principles into its corporate strategy and daily operations. On the environmental front, the company has actively promoted clean production, energy efficiency, and the development of a circular economy, striving to establish green manufacturing facilities. In recent years, DMEGC has made significant investments in clean energy, water recycling, and waste gas management, achieving remarkable results. These efforts have led to a continuous reduction in energy consumption per unit of product and a decrease in pollutant emissions.

In terms of social responsibility, the company prioritizes its employees by providing safe and healthy working conditions. The company also actively engages in social welfare initiatives, giving back to the community. In corporate governance, DMEGC adheres to ethical business practices, strictly complies with commercial ethics, and has established a robust risk management and internal control system. Additionally, the company emphasizes supply chain sustainability by rigorously selecting suppliers that meet environmental and social responsibility standards. Through innovative technologies, DMEGC Solar enhances transparency in its supply chain management.

Looking ahead, DMEGC Solar plans to leverage this achievement to further advance its green and low-carbon development initiatives. The company aims to enhance product innovation capabilities, optimize supply chain management, and actively fulfill its social responsibilities, contributing even more to the global sustainability agenda.

