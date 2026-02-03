DMEGC Solar's INFINITY 3.0 Module Reaches Mass Production and Shipment of 650W

JINHUA, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 20, a convoy of trucks departed from DMEGC Solar's Lianyungang manufacturing facility, carrying the company's latest INFINITY 3.0 solar modules—now in mass production at a groundbreaking 650W power output. This milestone reinforces DMEGC Solar's leadership in photovoltaic technology and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

While industry standards for similar module formats remain around 635W, DMEGC Solar has achieved a significant leap forward through advanced high-density encapsulation, DET technology and PF technology. The INFINITY 3.0 delivers a conversion efficiency of 24.1%, representing an increase of approximately 15W over comparable products.

In addition to its superior power and efficiency, the INFINITY 3.0 module excels across key performance metrics. By optimizing the polycrystalline silicon layer of the cells, the Infinity RT 3.0 further enhances backside light utilization and increases backside power output. Its mass-production bifaciality is 5% higher than conventional N-type modules and 10% higher than BC modules. Rigorous reliability testing, including TÜV‑enhanced certification and DH2000 damp‑heat testing, confirms outstanding durability under harsh environmental conditions. In low‑light environments (200W/㎡), the Infinity RT 3.0 experiences only half the power loss of back‑contact (BC) modules, contributing to a verified 1.71% gain in total energy generation in outdoor applications. Furthermore, against mainstream 635W N‑type products, the 3.0 module achieves around 1.78% lower balance‑of‑system (BOS) costs and approximately 1.64% lower LCOE.

At a time of growing market attention toward module durability and long‑term value, DMEGC Solar's introduction of the 650W INFINITY 3.0 underscores its focus on innovation and sustainable performance. By offering higher power, enhanced reliability, and greater energy yield, this module not only raises the bar for photovoltaic products but also supports the industry's transition toward more technologically advanced and economically efficient solar solutions.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52DFUxz1lNY