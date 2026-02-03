DMEGC Solar's INFINITY 3.0 Module Reaches Mass Production and Shipment of 650W

News provided by

DMEGC Solar

03 Feb, 2026, 03:25 GMT

JINHUA, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 20, a convoy of trucks departed from DMEGC Solar's Lianyungang manufacturing facility, carrying the company's latest INFINITY 3.0 solar modules—now in mass production at a groundbreaking 650W power output. This milestone reinforces DMEGC Solar's leadership in photovoltaic technology and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
DMEGC Solar's INFINITY 3.0 Module Reaches Mass Production and Shipment of 650W

While industry standards for similar module formats remain around 635W, DMEGC Solar has achieved a significant leap forward through advanced high-density encapsulation, DET technology and PF technology. The INFINITY 3.0 delivers a conversion efficiency of 24.1%, representing an increase of approximately 15W over comparable products.

In addition to its superior power and efficiency, the INFINITY 3.0 module excels across key performance metrics. By optimizing the polycrystalline silicon layer of the cells, the Infinity RT 3.0 further enhances backside light utilization and increases backside power output. Its mass-production bifaciality is 5% higher than conventional N-type modules and 10% higher than BC modules. Rigorous reliability testing, including TÜV‑enhanced certification and DH2000 damp‑heat testing, confirms outstanding durability under harsh environmental conditions. In low‑light environments (200W/㎡), the Infinity RT 3.0 experiences only half the power loss of back‑contact (BC) modules, contributing to a verified 1.71% gain in total energy generation in outdoor applications. Furthermore, against mainstream 635W N‑type products, the 3.0 module achieves around 1.78% lower balance‑of‑system (BOS) costs and approximately 1.64% lower LCOE.

At a time of growing market attention toward module durability and long‑term value, DMEGC Solar's introduction of the 650W INFINITY 3.0 underscores its focus on innovation and sustainable performance. By offering higher power, enhanced reliability, and greater energy yield, this module not only raises the bar for photovoltaic products but also supports the industry's transition toward more technologically advanced and economically efficient solar solutions.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52DFUxz1lNY

Also from this source

DMEGC Solar Powers Largest Local Hospital's Switch to Solar Energy

DMEGC Solar Powers Largest Local Hospital's Switch to Solar Energy

DMEGC Solar, a global top 5 solar module manufacturer according to Wood Mackenzie, is also a listed subsidiary of Hengdian Group, one of China's...
DMEGC Solar's Lightweight Modules Complete 4.3MW Rooftop Project

DMEGC Solar's Lightweight Modules Complete 4.3MW Rooftop Project

DMEGC Solar recently commissioned a 4.3MW commercial and industrial rooftop project using its lightweight modules at a major engineering vehicle...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics