DMEGC Solar Achieves ‘A’ in PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings

DONGYANG, China, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PV module manufacturer DMEGC Solar has recently received an 'A' rating in the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings 2024Q4 Report, thanks to its stable financial health and growing manufacturing capacity.

The company announced last month that it has commissioned a new 6GW N-Type cell plant, bringing its total cell production capacity to 23GW and its annual module production capacity to 21GW. In several 2024 module shipments lists, DMEGC Solar has been ranked among top 10 manufacturers, with cumulative shipments of over 50GW. In the latest Wood Mackenzie's Global Solar Module Manufacturers List, DMEGC Solar was ranked eighth.

PV Tech's Bankability Score is derived from extensive statistical analyses that include data from PV module suppliers over the previous 5-10 years. The two main factors influencing the score are financial position and manufacturing capability, which in turn includes shipments, capacity and technology. The analysis compares each company's strengths and weaknesses across multiple metrics of finance and manufacturing from a bankability perspective to calculate the score and final rating.

DMEGC Solar has long prided itself on its healthy financial position. Throughout its manufacturing career, which spans more than four decades, it has consistently posted stable and growing numbers. Over the past two years, during which the entire PV industry has been mired in price declines and losses, the company has beaten most of its peers to maintain a respectable profitability. The health of the financial indicators is reflected in the company's leading Altman-Z score: DMEGC Solar has consistently been placed in the "Safe zone" in PV Module Manufacturer Ranking Reports published by SINOVOLTAICS, and outperforms all competitors from China in the latest ranking.

The upgrade from 'BBB' to 'A' in bankability rating is expected to help DMEGC Solar gain an edge in the competition for PV projects globally, especially in Europe, and thus continue to expand its market share and shipment growth. Also thanks to the availability of financing, the company has been awarded the BloombergNEF Tier 1 PV Module Maker for 6 consecutive years and has remained among the EUPD Research 'Top Brand PV Modules' since 2018.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2616457/DMEGC_Solar_Achieves__A__in_PV_ModuleTech_Bankability_Ratings.jpg