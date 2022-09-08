Diversification of Product Portfolio to Accelerate the Wearable Medical Devices Market Growth Rate to 28.1% through 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

North American demand for wearable medical devices is expected to remain lucrative. Wearable Medical Devices Market Size worth USD 324.65 Bn by 2032 | With stunning 28.1% CAGR.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearable medical devices market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 27.29 Billion by 2022, accelerating with a moderate CAGR of 28.1% by 2022-2032. The wearable medical devices market is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 324.65 Billion by 2032.

A patient's most likely diagnosis and treatments can be identified using 5G and AI. AI can also help healthcare providers predict which patients are anticipated to have complications after surgery to perform preventative actions. Learning in real-time with large amounts of data typically necessitates networks with high availability and high throughput.

With the advent of 5G networks, healthcare providers can use AI applications to provide immediate, high-quality care to patients worldwide. Therefore, cutting-edge advancements such as artificial intelligence and fifth-generation wireless networks are expected to impact wearable medical devices significantly.

Request a Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-826

The wearable medical devices market is expanding. Individuals that typically purchase such items are those who are open to new experiences and ideas. The increasing number of early adopters and innovators in both developed and developing nations is anticipated to boost sales of wearable medical devices. The increasing demand for novel health monitoring techniques among athletes and fitness buffs is anticipated to propel the worldwide wearable medical devices market. An appreciable fraction of persons in the US and Canada are early adopters. So, the demand for wearable medical devices in North America is anticipated to expand at a higher rate.

Therapeutics, monitoring and diagnostics, foetal and obstetric monitoring, cardiovascular monitoring, and glucose monitoring are just a few of the many uses for wearable medical devices. In this category, therapeutic medical gadgets patients can wear are expected to dominate.

The FMI analysis predicts that by 2025, the market share of therapeutic medical devices that can be worn would exceed 50%. Among the many lifestyle-related conditions, lung problems, diabetes, and hearing loss contribute to this. During the evaluation phase, we don't expect this tendency to reverse.

Improvements in both design and technology have boosted sales of wearable medical devices in recent years. However, adoption rates in the business continue to be challenged by several variables. The initial investment and ongoing upkeep of wearable technology might be costly for many people. Among other components, failure in sensors, batteries, and chips often necessitates frequent maintenance and repair, which slows consumer acceptance.

Additionally, several nations do not supply enough medical wearable reimbursement options for their citizens. Because of this, sales of wearable medical devices are expected to stagnate in developed and developing nations.

Key Takeaways

The wearable medical devices market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 324.65 Billion by 2032.

by 2032. North America contributed for 38.1% of global revenue in 2020 because to rising rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer.

contributed for 38.1% of global revenue in 2020 because to rising rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. Market growth is anticipated as a result of the increased use of wearable devices for health management during COVID-19.

Rising prevalence of target diseases due to an ageing population and the need to minimise healthcare spending are driving the wearable medical device market.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-826

Competitive Landscape

Although the wearable medical devices market is somewhat concentrated, a handful of industry giants control most sales. These businesses invest heavily in research and development of new items, followed by careful timing in releasing such products to the market.

Companies that now dominate the wearable medical devices market are focusing on diversifying their growth strategies, such as forging strategic partnerships, merging with other businesses, and expanding their product lines.

Recent Developments

In April 2021 , Alvalux Medical, a Belgian MedTech wearables manufacturer, announced that it had been granted a second patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its new ocular insert device, which is intended to allow patients to treat retinal disorders at home through photo-biomodulation (PBM) therapy.

, Alvalux Medical, a Belgian MedTech wearables manufacturer, announced that it had been granted a second patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its new ocular insert device, which is intended to allow patients to treat retinal disorders at home through photo-biomodulation (PBM) therapy. As an additional comfort measure, 3M has announced the creation of a novel silicone adhesive material with conformable and breathable properties that is expected to be used in wearable medical devices with the goal of reducing the amount of skin that must be removed.

has announced the creation of a novel silicone adhesive material with conformable and breathable properties that is expected to be used in wearable medical devices with the goal of reducing the amount of skin that must be removed. In March of 2021, EOFlow, a provider of wearable drug delivery solutions, announced the release of a new smartphone application designed to be used in tandem with wearable insulin delivery devices.

Wearable Medical Devices Market By Segmentation

By Product:

Wearable Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices

Fetal and Obstetric Devices

Wearable Fetal Monitors



Infant Motion Sensing Monitors

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Wearable Heart Rate Monitors



Wearable Pulse Oximeters



Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors

Wearable Therapeutic Medical Device

Hearing Aid

Insulin Pump

Respiratory Therapy Devices

Sleep Apnea Devices



Non-invasive Ventilation

Health and Fitness Devices

By Application:

Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Health and Fitness

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Clinics

Online Channels

Hypermarkets

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-826

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

4. Wearable Medical Devices Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Wearable Medical Devices Market Definition

4.1.2. Wearable Medical Devices Market Taxonomy

4.1.3. Medical Devices Overview

4.2. Wearable Medical Devices Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunity

4.3. Volume (Units) by Product

4.4. Regulations

5. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Forecast

5.1. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

5.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Projections

5.1.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

5.2. Wearable Medical Devices Market Trends

5.3. Regional Average Pricing Analysis (2015)

5.4. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Snapshot (2015)

5.4.1. Market Share, By Product

Get detailed TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-826

Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare

Portable Medical Devices Market Size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2022 to 20322

3D Printed Medical Devices Market Share is set to experience a significant growth rate of 16.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Homecare Medical Devices Market Demand are growing at significant growth rate which is followed by Middle East & Africa

Market Insights on Reprocessed Medical Devices covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

The Asia Pacific reprocessed medical devices market size is estimated to cross US$ 131.86 Mn by 2032

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the market intelligence engine from Future Market Insights. Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wearable-medical-devices-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights