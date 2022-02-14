Diversey launches open commerce in Brazil with RedCloud, the world's first open commerce platform

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, has partnered with RedCloud, who have launched the world's first open commerce platform, Red101 Market. This partnership will enable customers to place orders for their cleaning solutions from Diversey Brazil through their Distributor network and make instant digital payments via the Red101 Market app.

Commenting on the partnership, Justin Floyd, CEO and Co-Founder at RedCloud said, "RedCloud is extremely excited to be working with one of the leading global brands in cleaning and hygiene technology solutions. We are focused on empowering Diversey's entire distribution chain from distributors to their customers, enabling them to buy better, sell smarter and pay simpler through the world's first open commerce platform, the Red101 Marketplace. Our mission is to build a sell anywhere economy globally, by digitizing 1bn micro-businesses around the world. Increasing revenue growth for all participants along the distribution chain. Diversey has partnered with RedCloud to sell their cleaning solutions through the marketplace app and to expand their customer reach.

"Our journey begins in Brazil, a country with great opportunity and an appetite for digitizing the distribution chain by leveraging off RedCloud technology. Our joint aspiration is to expand this partnership across LATAM."

To use the Red101 Market platform, customers simply download the app on the Play Store, register in a few short steps and instantly gain access to a wide range of Diversey solutions. The app is easy to use and provides small businesses with fast payments so they can easily order their favorite cleaning solutions to keep their businesses clean and disinfected with best-in-class technology.

"We are very excited with this partnership because the Red101 Market platform integrates and digitizes the whole chain, including Diversey and its exclusive distributors, and at the same time offering a new and modern purchase channel for our direct and indirect customers. This is just the beginning of a very exciting journey and expectations are very high," celebrates Ariel Rosemblat, Commercial Excellence, Sales & Service Operations Director, Diversey, LATAM.

RedCloud, who were recently awarded UK's most valuable company, is on a mission to enable a global "sell anywhere" economy where brands can reach any small business in any market at any time with the world's first frictionless end-to-end open commerce platform. The technology is designed to unlock the business potential of over one billion micro businesses in emerging markets and meet the growing global demand for consumer goods.

About RedCloud

RedCloud is a global technology firm committed to enabling commerce everywhere by empowering local buyers and sellers in emerging markets and connecting them to global FMCG brands. Backed by leading investors in Europe and the world's largest payment network, RedCloud is poised to drive economic growth in the FMCG industry by providing new levels of visibility and enabling strategic decision-making based on real-time data analysis syndicated across the distribution chain.

About Diversey

Diversey's mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

Our fully integrated suite of solutions combines patented chemicals, dosing and dispensing equipment, cleaning machines, services, and digital analysis. We are a trusted partner; serving more than 85,000 customers in over 80 countries with a network of approximately 8,500 employees globally.

We are the leading global pure play provider to the cleaning and hygiene industry for the institutional and food and beverage markets. We provide customers peace of mind by helping maintain their brand integrity so they can focus on growing their business. Through end-to-end repeatable services we deliver the highest standards across customer locations to achieve improved operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

For more information, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on social media

Diversey cleaning solutions are now available on Red101 Market, the world's first open commerce platform

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745380/Diversey_Red101_ENGLISH.jpg

SOURCE RedCloud Technologies