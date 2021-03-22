Disposable Surgical Devices Market Size Worth $9.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disposable surgical devices market size is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular, neurological, urological, and infectious disorders, is expected to drive the overall market. Chronic diseases are a global healthcare concern, with over half of the adult population in the U.S. suffering from them, resulting in over 75% of the total healthcare expenditure. Thus, a rise in infectious and chronic diseases is expected to create a significant demand for disposable surgical devices.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on product, surgical sutures and staplers held the largest share in 2020 owing to the increasing road accidents, leading to the adoption of wound closure surgeries. Electrosurgical devices are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the growing usage of disposable electrosurgical devices in outpatient settings, such as ambulatory surgical centers

Electrosurgical devices By application, general surgery held the largest share in 2020 owing to the growing demand for general surgeries to avoid the transmission of infection, which is increasing the need for disposable surgical devices

The plastic and reconstruction surgery application segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growing number of plastic surgeries in various countries, such as the U.S., Brazil , and Mexico , is expected to propel the need for disposable surgical devices for the same

North America held the largest share in 2020 on account of the high prevalence of chronic diseases in countries, like the U.S., and the growing adoption of disposable surgical devices in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing road accidents in the region and the presence of a large patient pool seeking surgery

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Disposable Surgical Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Electrosurgical Devices), By Application (General Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/disposable-surgical-device-market

Cancer has become a significant healthcare burden and a leading cause of death across the globe. According to the WHO, almost 1 in 6 deaths can be attributed to this disease. Estimates from the same source indicate that over 70% of cancer-related deaths typically occur in middle- and low-income countries. Thus, a steady rise in the number of curative, preventive, and diagnostic cancer surgeries has been observed globally, creating a high demand for disposable surgical equipment.

The growing number of road accidents is expected to augment the demand for disposable surgical instruments. According to the WHO, around 10 million people are injured or disabled due to road accidents every year, creating a demand for surgeries. Such wounds are commonly managed using surgical sutures. Hence, the increasing number of road accidents is expected to positively impact demand for disposable surgical sutures and staplers.

The increasing government initiatives for the usage of disposable medical devices to avoid hospital-associated infections are expected to boost the usage of single-use devices. The growing number of surgical procedures is expected to increase the need for disposable surgical devices.

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable surgical devices market based on product, application, and region:

Disposable Surgical Device Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Surgical Sutures & Staplers



Handheld Surgical Devices



Electrosurgical Devices

Disposable Surgical Device Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Neurosurgery



Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery



Wound Closure



Obstetrics & Gynecology



Cardiovascular



Orthopedic



General Surgery



Others

Disposable Surgical Device Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Thailand





South Korea





Latin America





Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Disposable Surgical Devices Market

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Aspen Surgical

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Ethicon

CooperSurgical Inc.

Surgical Innovations

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Cardiovascular Devices Market–The global cardiovascular devices market was valued over 33 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

Surgical Stapling Devices Market–The global surgical stapling devices market size was valued at USD 4.27 billion in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.23% over the forecast period.

in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.23% over the forecast period. Wound Closure Devices Market–The global wound closure devices market size was valued at USD 13.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.