Disinfectant Spray Market Size Worth $18.6 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disinfectant spray market size is expected to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030., according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Rising demand for advanced products to prevent infection from the COVID-19 virus across the globe is anticipated to drive the industry. The growing demand for a healthy and hygienic lifestyle is likely to fuel the overall demand. Sales of disinfectant sprays have risen drastically over the past few years, owing to the rising consumer awareness towards the benefits of disinfection and sanitization.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. As of May 2020 , U.S. had the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the world. It has also recorded more than 90,000 deaths. Under such circumstances, health experts have been urging the consumers to practice hygiene and healthy conditions, thereby increasing the adoption of disinfectant sprays in the region.

The organic disinfectant spray segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030. Demand for organic disinfectant sprays is driven by a rise in demand for eco-friendly products with no adverse effects.

The B2C distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during forecast period. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the penetration of online retailers in the disinfectant and sanitization segment.

Read 80 page market research report, "Disinfectant Spray Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Conventional, Organic), By Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

According to USA Today, in March 2020, sales of disinfectant sprays increased more than 300% owing to the need to prevent COVID-19 infection. Major manufacturers such as 3M, Clorox, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation were not prepared for the unprecedented surge in the demand for disinfectants and sanitizers, resulting in a shortage in hospital facilities, clinics, and households. Thus, owing to this spike in demand, major manufacturers such as Clorox and Reckitt Benckiser Group are focusing on increasing their production capabilities, to suffice the rising demand from both B2B and B2C consumers. The conventional spray segment accounted for a larger share during the forecast period.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the overall incidence of surgical site infection (SSI) has been estimated to be 2.8%. To prevent such infections and diseases, conventional disinfectant sprays are used by all hospitals, medical facilities, nursing homes, and clinics. Thus, the rise in Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) across the globe is leading to a rise in demand for conventional disinfectant sprays for prevention. The B2B distribution channel segment held the larger segment in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The rise in demand for infection prevention practices across hospitals and nursing homes is anticipated to fuel the demand for disinfectant sprays across the globe.

According to the COVID-19 Nursing Home Data by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), nursing homes across the U.S. reported nearly 1,800 COVID-19 deaths among residents and staff in August 2021 and a steady increase from the approximately 350 deaths reported in July 2021. This has led to an increase in precautionary measures such as the use of disinfectant sprays in nursing homes to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The market is consolidated in nature with the presence of a large number of international players and few regional players. Reckitt Benckiser Group, Ecolab Inc., Procter and Gamble, 3M, Gojo Industries Inc., Whiteley Corporation, Kimberly- Clark, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Medline Industries, and Clorox Company are among the prominent players in the global market.

Disinfectant Spray Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disinfectant spray market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Disinfectant Spray Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Conventional

Organic

Disinfectant Spray Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

B2B

Hospitals



Nursing Homes



Medical Laboratories



Others

B2C

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online



Others

Disinfectant Spray Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

List of Key Players of Disinfectant Spray Market

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Ecolab Inc.

Procter and Gamble

3M

Gojo Industries Inc.

Whiteley Corporation

Kimberly- Clark

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Medline Industries

Clorox Company

Check out more studies related to ammunition types, published by Grand View Research:

Surface Disinfectant Market - The global surface disinfectant market size was valued at USD 4.54 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. The demand is anticipated to be driven by the increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) worldwide.

The global surface disinfectant market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. The demand is anticipated to be driven by the increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) worldwide. Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market - The global antiseptics and disinfectants market size was valued at USD 23.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the prevalence of diseases such as cholera, typhoid, food poisoning, hepatitis A, and dengue, primarily due to lack of home cleanliness, is one of the major factors expected to drive the market.

The global antiseptics and disinfectants market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the prevalence of diseases such as cholera, typhoid, food poisoning, hepatitis A, and dengue, primarily due to lack of home cleanliness, is one of the major factors expected to drive the market. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market - The global medical disinfectant wipes market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing use of these products to avoid disease is a prominent factor strengthening the growth of the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Homecare & Décor Industry

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.