Discover Indonesia's Rich Culinary Heritage in the UK: A Flavorful Journey to Spice Up the World

An immersive celebration of authentic Indonesian cuisine awaits in the UK.

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, Wonderful Indonesia is bringing the vibrant and diverse flavors of Indonesia to the United Kingdom. As part of the exciting "Indonesia Spice Up The World" (ISUTW) campaign, the program aims to showcase Indonesia's rich gastronomic tradition to an international audience. The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism, through this campaign, introduces a selection of mouthwatering dishes that exemplify the country's culinary excellence, including:

Gado-Gado, an authentic Indonesian dish of steamed vegetables, tofu, and egg, accompanied by a sweet and savory peanut sauce.

Sate Ayam: Grilled chicken skewers served with a creamy peanut sauce.

Soto Ayam : A flavorful spiced chicken broth with chicken, rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, and egg.

Nasi Goreng: Indonesia's famous fried rice, enhanced with sweet soy sauce and prawn crackers.

Rendang: A rich, slow-cooked beef stew from South Sumatra, bursting with bold spices.

Led by Wonderful Indonesia , this initiative brings together a diverse coalition of government agencies, businesses, and local communities to celebrate the nation's cultural heritage. Indonesia's unique position as a tropical country on the equator has made it a natural producer of healthful and flavorful spices, earning its title as The Mother of Spices. With its six main spices—pepper, nutmeg, clove, ginger, cinnamon, and vanilla—Indonesia has earned a prestigious place in the world's spice trade.

To mark the occasion, a special lunch will be hosted on Tuesday, December 10th, at Toba London, an acclaimed Indonesian restaurant near Piccadilly Circus. The event will be led by renowned Indonesian chefs Rahel Stephanie (Spoons) and Chef Pino (Toba), pioneers of Indonesian cuisine in London. Toba London has long been a hub for lovers of authentic Indonesian food, offering diners a chance to explore traditional dishes prepared with passion and authenticity.

Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy of Marketing at Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism, shared the vision behind the program. "We aim to raise awareness and inspire international visitors to experience Indonesian cuisine and culinary products. This initiative also serves as a platform to encourage more foreign tourists to explore Indonesia. Culinary experiences are a significant attraction for those visiting the country, and through this campaign it will showcase Indonesia's rich gastronomic heritage. We also team up with influencers and digital media to spread the word and engage audiences globally through social media campaigns with a fantastic prize awaits – win a trip to Indonesia."

In addition to promoting Indonesia's cuisine abroad, the Indonesian government has announced plans to open over 4,000 Indonesian restaurants worldwide. This ambitious vision seeks to broaden the global appreciation for Indonesia's culinary heritage and encourage more people to enjoy its distinctive flavors.

Following a successful event in Amsterdam on December 5th, the culinary tour continues in Paris and London, highlighting the global appeal of Indonesian cuisine.

