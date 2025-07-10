Wonderful Indonesia Rolls Through Berlin: Showcasing Indonesia's Most Iconic Travel Destinations

BERLIN, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderful Indonesia, the official tourism campaign by the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, is bringing a slice of paradise to the streets of Berlin this July. From July 1 to 31, 2025, Indonesian tourism is making a bold statement across the German capital through an Open Bus Tour and Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign, targeting key city hotspots.

Wonderful Indonesia invites Berliners to explore the country’s natural beauty through an eye-catching OOH display at a prime location on Kurfürstendamm

This initiative aims to bring German tourists closer to Indonesia by showcasing the charm of its Priority Tourism Destinations and Regenerative Destinations, including Lake Toba (North Sumatra), Borobudur (Central Java), Mandalika (West Nusa Tenggara), Labuan Bajo (East Nusa Tenggara), and Bali.

OOH advertisements can be seen at iconic locations such as Kurfürstendamm, with the open bus campaign covering major routes including KaDeWe Department Store, Lützowplatz, Tiergarten Culture Forum, Potsdamer Platz, Checkpoint Charlie, Gendarmenmarkt, Red Town Hall, Alexanderplatz, Karl-Marx-Allee, East Side Gallery, Neptune Fountain, DomAquarée, Lustgarten, Unter den Linden/Friedrichstraße, Hauptbahnhof, Brandenburg Gate, Victory Column, and Elefantentor.

According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), international tourist arrivals reached 1.31 million, an increase of 14.01% year-on-year. In May 2025 alone, the number of European visitors totaled 192,235, marking a 1.06% year-to-date growth, with an average length of stay of 17.08 nights. With this momentum, Europe, including Germany, continues to be a highly promising market for Indonesian tourism.

Indonesia is targeting over 2.5 million European tourist arrivals in 2025, representing approximately 17.3% of its total international tourism target. From Germany alone, the goal is to reach up to 327,000 visitors.

This campaign is a strategic effort by Wonderful Indonesia to strengthen tourism promotion in the European market. It also supports the Ministry of Tourism's flagship programs that emphasize immersive, personal, and authentic travel experiences—ranging from gastronomy and marine tourism to wellness-based tourism. These focus areas were also highlighted by Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana during her participation at the world's largest tourism exhibition, Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) Berlin 2025, held this past March.

The campaign reflects Wonderful Indonesia's commitment to increasing awareness of Indonesia's sustainable tourism initiatives and inclusive economic growth. It also reinforces Indonesia's readiness to welcome international tourists and families in a safe, warm, and memorable environment.

Wonderful Indonesia recognizes that international OOH campaigns such as this play a vital role in enhancing brand visibility and reinforcing Indonesia's image as a welcoming, world-class destination among broader and targeted audiences.

"Out-of-home advertising gives us the opportunity to connect with people in real time, within the flow of their daily lives. By bringing this campaign to a major European city like Berlin, we aim to raise awareness and encourage more travelers to consider Indonesia as their next destination," Widiyanti, Tourism Minister said. "This initiative not only highlights our tourism offerings but also plays a role in supporting the recovery and growth of Indonesia's travel industry."

