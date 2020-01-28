Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market to Reach $172.3 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 14.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in prominence of mobile gaming, rise in demand for over-the-top (OTT) content, and increase in penetration of smartphones drive the growth of the global direct carrier billing platform market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market by Content (Application & Game, Video & Audio, and Others) and Operating System (Android, iOS, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global direct carrier billing platform industry garnered $55.6 million in 2018, and is estimated to generate $172.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Surge in prominence of mobile gaming, rise in demand for over-the-top (OTT) content, and increase in penetration of smartphones drive the growth of the global direct carrier billing platform market. However, complications related to direct carrier billing ecosystem hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in usage of subscription based digital content create new opportunities in the market.

The Applications and Games Segment to retain its Lead Position during the Forecast Period

Based on content, the applications & games segment held more than two-thirds of the total market share of the global direct carrier billing platform market in 2018, and is estimated to retain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in collaborations by platform companies with digital content providers for optimization of their businesses, increasing in-app payment revenues and creating large market for applications, in-app purchases, and games. The research also analyzes the video & audio content segment.

However, the other type of content segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 37.6% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in purchases of on-demand features, such as gaming applications, podcast, eBooks, health, and entertainment applications through app stores.

The Android Segment to maintain its Dominance in terms of Revenue By 2026

Based on operating system, the android segment held the highest share in the global direct carrier billing platform market in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to higher smartphone penetration and availability of 2.8 million apps for download on the platform. Contrarily, the iOS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to purchases of on-demand features for various applications.

North America to Lead during the Forecast Period

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global direct carrier billing platform market, and will lead during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for trending digital contents, increase in collaborations of platform providers with several content creators, and surge in number of over-the-top (OTT) providers. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to adoption of direct carrier billing platform payment method by mobile network operators and other content creators in the region.

Leading Market Players

Bango, plc.

Boku, Inc.

DIMOCO

Fortumo

Centili

Comviva

NTT DOCOMO

Singtel

Mobiyo

Digital Turbine Inc.

