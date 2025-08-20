Dimethyl Carbonate Market worth $2.63 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Application (Polycarbonate Synthesis, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents, Reagents), End-use Industry (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceutical), Grade (Industry, Pharmaceutical, Battery), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030", The global dimethyl carbonate market is projected to grow from USD 1.56 billion in 2025 to USD 2.63 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The demand for dimethyl carbonate (DMC) is witnessing substantial growth, primarily fueled by its critical role as a component in battery electrolytes. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles and advancements in renewable energy technologies are significant factors propelling the expansion of the DMC market.

Polycarbonate synthesis segment to hold significant share of global dimethyl carbonate market during forecast period

By application, the polycarbonate synthesis segment is projected to lead the dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market throughout the forecast period. Polycarbonate derived from DMC is recognized for its superior mechanical properties, optical clarity, and thermal resistance, effectively addressing the stringent performance standards of contemporary applications. Consequently, manufacturers are progressively opting for DMC-based polycarbonates to fulfill market demands for high-quality and environmentally sustainable materials. This trend is anticipated to drive growth in the overall market.

Plastics segment to lead dimethyl carbonate market during forecast period

By end-use industry, the plastics segment is projected to maintain a dominant position within the dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market. This growth in the plastic sector is driven by a rising demand for sustainable polycarbonates, innovations in material science and technology, and a commitment to circular economy principles. As industries work to achieve sustainability targets and adhere to regulatory standards, DMC-based plastics present a compelling solution for the development of environmentally friendly, high-performance materials.

Industrial grade segment to lead dimethyl carbonate market during forecast period

The industrial grade segment is projected to dominate the dimethyl carbonate market. Due to its low toxicity, biodegradability, and minimal environmental impact, dimethyl carbonate is increasingly recognized as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional solvents and methylating agents. These attributes are expected to drive growth in the dimethyl carbonate market across various industries.

Asia Pacific to lead global dimethyl carbonate market during forecast period

In 2024, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market for dimethyl carbonate. Projections indicate that this region will experience a robust CAGR from 2025 to 2030. A key driver of this growth is the rapid economic development and urbanization occurring in countries such as China, India, and various Southeast Asian nations, which has led to a rising demand for sustainable solutions. As these economies increasingly prioritize clean energy alternatives, dimethyl carbonate is positioned as a vital component in addressing their escalating needs.

Key Players

Leading players in this market include UBE Corporation (Japan), LOTTE Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Shinghwa Advanced Material Group Co.,Ltd. (China), Sankyo Chemical Corporation (Japan), Shandong AIVK Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Hi-tech Spring (China), Shandong depu chemical industry science&technology co.,ltd (China), Enam Organics India Ltd (India), Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Group Co.(China), Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. (China), Shandong Daze Chemical Group (China), Shandong Longze Chemical Co.,Ltd (China), Shandong Wanling Chemical Co. LTD (China), Haihang Industry (China), Shandong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and Henan GP Chemicals Co. (China).

