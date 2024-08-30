Digital Transformation Market worth $3,289.4 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Transformation Market"

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2030 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Technology, Business Function, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Microsoft (US), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US), HPE (US), Adobe (US), AWS (US), HCL Technologies (India), EY (UK), Cognizant (US), Accenture (Ireland), Broadcom (US), Equinix (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Baidu (China), Cisco (US), eMudhra (India), Happiest Minds (India), Budibase (Ireland), ElecrtoNeek (US), Aixora.ai (US), Matterway (Germany), Laiye (China), KissFlow (India), Orby AI (US), ProcessMaker (US), Process Street (US), Infinitus Systems (US), Scoro (UK), Alcor Solution (US), SmartStream (UK), Cloud Angles (US), Magnetar IT (UK), Scitara (US), Intrinsic (US), Dempton Consulting Group (Canada), Brillio (US), Aexonic Technologies (US), TIBCO software (US), Marlabs (US), Agicent (US), Software AG (Germany), Genpact (US), Deloitte (UK), Twilio (US), Kyndryl (US), Veritis (US) and ScienceSoft (US).

By Technology, cloud computing to register for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Cloud computing is expected to dominate the Digital Transformation Market as it helps businesses scale, reduce costs, and provide flexible option to quickly adapt to changing demands. As businesses move more towards cloud-based systems, they gain advantages from the integration of AI, big data analytics, and IoT, which leads to innovation and increased efficiency in operations. Key trends in cloud computing include hybrid and multi-cloud environments, edge computing, and serverless architectures. This brings about a new role in the face of digital transformation. Moreover, there is an increasing importance placed on improved security measures and compliance solutions as businesses focus on safeguarding data in their cloud strategies.

By Vertical, BFSI is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The BFSI vertical is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in Digital Transformation Market due to the pressing need to address issues related to customer experience, operational efficiency, and compliance . Personalized services, fraud detection, and real-time decision-making are at the center of this new paradigm shift in financial services brought about by AI Blockchain, and Advanced Analytics. Key trends include digital banking and the development of different fintech solutions along with the integration of automated procedures like RPA to cut expenses and increase productivity. Additionally, the growing emphasis on cybersecurity and data protection is driving investments in secure digital infrastructure, further propelling the sector's rapid digital evolution.

By Region, North America accounts for the largest market during forecast period.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share in Digital Transformation Market because to its robust technological infrastructure, high rate of technology adoption, and presence of large tech companies. Businesses in the region are making significant investments in digital transformation in order to boost customer satisfaction, increase operational effectiveness, and maintain a competitive edge over its rivals. Moreover this expansion is fueled by the growing need for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IoT solutions as well as the encouraging government regulations and significant R&D investments. The region is also bolstered by a highly skilled workforce and a culture of innovation, positioning North America as a leader in embracing and implementing digital transformation strategies during the forecast period.

Top Companies in Digital Transformation Market

The major players in the Digital Transformation Market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Cisco (US), and some of the key start-ups include Kissflow (US), ProcessMaker (US), Process Street (US), Laiye (China), and ElectroNeek (US).

