Digital Rights Management Market worth $11.05 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Rights Management Market is estimated to be USD 6.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% during 2025–2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Rights Management Market"

250 – Tables

50 - Figures

250 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=152806525

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for the years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments covered By Component, Application, Vertical, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Digital Rights Management Market are Adobe Systems (US), Google LLC (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Apple (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Irdeto (Netherlands), OpenText (Canada), Kudelski Group (Switzerland), Sony Corporation (Japan), Verisign Inc (US), Acquia (US), OVH Cloud (France), Fortra (US), Vitrium Systems (Canada), NextLabs (US), Verimatrix (France), Seclore (US), Digify (US), Bitmovin (US), EditionGuard (US), EZDRM (US), Intertrust Technologies (Us), ArtistScope (Australia), CapLinked (US), Vaultize (India), and Bynder (Netherlands).

Rising concerns around digital piracy, intellectual property theft, and regulatory compliance are driving companies across industries, such as media, publishing, software, and enterprise IT, to implement digital rights management (DRM) solutions. These solutions help organizations protect their digital assets, control usage, and ensure legal distribution in an era of rapid digital transformation. In the media and entertainment sector, streaming platforms, film studios, and music providers deploy DRM to secure movies, music, e-books, and games against unauthorized copying and sharing. Similarly, in publishing and software, companies like Adobe and Microsoft integrate DRM into their platforms to safeguard documents, e-books, and software applications. This prevents unauthorized duplication and distribution, ensuring that only licensed users can access premium content and proprietary tools. As remote work and cloud adoption increase, DRM solutions provide persistent file protection, even as documents move across devices and networks. Regulatory pressures and evolving legal frameworks further accelerate DRM adoption, with governments mandating stricter controls over digital content and personal data.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=152806525

The solutions segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

DRM solutions address critical business issues related to the storage, discovery, management, distribution, and analysis of business-related digital information, such as images, designs, audio, video, and content. Various companies such as Digify, Seclore, CapLinked, and Vitrium Security offer DRM solutions that allow content owners and publishers to protect their digital content. DRM solutions are driven by the increasing need to protect digital assets from unauthorized access and piracy, particularly in industries like media and entertainment. The rise in digital content consumption, fueled by streaming services, necessitates robust DRM solutions to enforce copyright and licensing agreements. Advancements in encryption, watermarking, and cloud-based DRM platforms enhance security and scalability, making solutions highly sought after.

The software and games application segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The software and games application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by the booming mobile gaming industry and increasing software piracy threats. The sharp rise in smartphone usage and 5G connectivity fuels demand for DRM to protect intellectual property in games and applications, especially on Android platforms prone to unauthorized access. DRM solutions like Microsoft PlayReady and Apple FairPlay ensure compliance with licensing agreements for third-party content, such as music or engine code, enhancing developer revenue. The gaming industry's shift to subscription models and in-app purchases further necessitates DRM to prevent manipulation and copying.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=152806525

Asia Pacific to register fastest growth during forecast period

The Digital Rights Management Market in Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the region's increasing digital economy and increasing content consumption. Countries such as India, China, and Japan lead the charge, where smartphone penetration exceeds 80%, and where digital platforms and mobile gaming thrive. The rapid adoption of OTT services, alongside a surge in smartphone penetration, amplifies the need for DRM to prevent piracy and unauthorized access. Strategic partnerships, such as CDNetworks' collaboration with Irdeto in 2023, integrate advanced DRM into video streaming platforms.

Top Key Companies in Digital Rights Management Market:

The report profiles key players, such as Adobe Systems (US), Google LLC (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Apple (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Irdeto (Netherlands), OpenText (Canada), Kudelski Group (Switzerland), Sony Corporation (Japan), Verisign Inc (US), Acquia (US), OVH Cloud (France), Fortra (US), Vitrium Systems (Canada), NextLabs (US), and Verimatrix (France).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Cybersecurity Insurance Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Physical Security Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Digital Forensics Market- Global Forecast to 2030

Identity and Access Management Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Get access to the latest updates on Digital Rights Management Companies and Digital Rights Management Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg