Digital Mining Market Size Worth $20.0 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 13.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital mining market size is expected to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period. Growing adoption of automation platforms in mining exploration activities is projected to remain a key factor over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Automation and robotics technology held the largest market share of 43.3% in 2018. Efforts toward increasing productivity and need to ensure safety of workers are the key factors driving the growth of the segment

Other emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and digital twin are likely to register a CAGR of 13.3% from 2019 to 2025. Rising R&D spending on these technologies is anticipated to remain a key factor driving the growth of these technologies

The iron and ferro alloys segment accounted for a market share of 35.2% in 2018. Rise in production of steel and related products and growing consumer demand result in an increase in digital investments in this segment

The precious metals segment is projected to register a CAGR of 12.3% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing spending by gold companies on digitization of exploration activities is driving the growth of this segment

Asia Pacific is projected to continue its dominance in the market and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period. The sheer size of the mining sector and the increasing adoption of digital technologies are the key factors driving the growth of the regional market

The key vendors in the market include Komatsu; Caterpillar; IBM; Rockwell Automation Inc.; GE; Siemens; Sandvik; and SAP. Major players in this market focus on collaborating with mining giants such as BHP, Rio Tinto, and Vale SA.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Digital Mining Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Automation & Robotics, Real Time Analytics), By Application (Iron & Ferro Alloys, Non-ferrous Metals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-mining-market

The mining sector is witnessing a prominent growth owing to the increased penetration of digitization for activities including mineral exploration to downstream sales. Moreover, it assists in safety and health and reduces the environmental impact in the sector. Automation and robotics in this sector are likely to offer numerous opportunities owing to the growing replacement of human-controlled machinery with digital hardware enabled tools.

Komatsu is a leading mining and construction equipment provider and is also known for the development of new and innovative mining platforms. In September 2019, Komatsu announced a collaboration with BHP for its Pilbara operations in Western Australia. Under this deal, Komatsu will deploy 41 automated haul trucks at iron operations in Pilbara.

The non-ferrous metals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2025. Global demand for rechargeable batteries and electric vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the non-ferrous mining sector. In addition, this sector is also witnessing increased spending on digital solutions. For instance, Hindustan Zinc, a leading player in the zinc industry, has collaborated with Sandvik to boost its productivity through digitization of operations and activities.

Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and digital twin are some of the key technologies that are projected to attract new investments in the market. Recently, MineHub Technologies launched a new IBM blockchain-based platform to improve logistics and operational efficiency and reduce costs in the high value mineral supply chain.

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital mining market based on technology, application, and region:

Digital Mining Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automation and robotics



Real-time analytics



Cybersecurity



Others (AI, Blockchain, etc.)

Digital Mining Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Iron & ferro alloys



Non-ferrous metals



Precious metals

Digital Mining Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Russia





Turkey



Asia Pacific



China





India





Australia





Indonesia



Central and South America



Brazil





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

