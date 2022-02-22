Digital Health Market Size Worth $295.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 15.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital health market size is expected to reach USD 295.4 billion by 2028 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising smartphone penetration & integration of advanced technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT) & artificial intelligence (AI), and increasing implementation of mHealth technologies for self-management of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, are some of the major factors driving the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The mHealth technology segment dominated the global market in 2020 owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and rising number of strategic alliances among mobile operators & mHealth startups.

The services component segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global market in 2020.

North America was the leading regional market in 2020 owing to rise in the geriatric population and awareness regarding health & fitness among consumers.

was the leading regional market in 2020 owing to rise in the geriatric population and awareness regarding health & fitness among consumers. High internet and smartphones penetration along with growing usage of medical/health-related apps is one of the key factors responsible for the market growth in North America .

. However, APAC is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising usage of tablets, smartphones, and other mobile platforms.

The rising geriatric population in countries, such as India and China , and the growing burden of chronic conditions are further boosting the demand for mHealth technologies in the region.

Read 150-page market research report, "Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Healthcare Analytics, mHealth), By Component (Software, Services), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Digital Health Market Growth & Trends

Increasing demand for enhancing workflow efficiency in clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare centers is further boosting the demand for mHealth services thereby, aiding the market growth.

Moreover, ongoing technological advancements for developing advanced digital solutions coupled with a growing number of favorable initiatives by the government & private sectors are contributing to the overall market growth. For instance, as per the data published in 2017, researchers at the University of Illinois have developed a camera to improve the diagnostic features of smartphones. In 2020, the mHealth technology type segment accounted for the highest revenue share. A rise in the number of health apps has significantly contributed to the segment growth in recent years. As per the data published by the My Health Apps blog in May 2018, a total of 325,000 health, fitness, and medical apps were available in 2017.

Mobile operators are constantly leveraging mHealth technologies and solutions by supporting services, such as diagnosis, monitoring, and patient management. In addition, they are increasingly adopting strategies in the form of partnerships and agreements to enhance their product offerings, which, in turn, is contributing to the segment growth. For instance, in 2019, OneLife, a mobile medical software company, partnered with AT&T for the development of a health-tracking watch to monitor a patient's heart rate, location, sleep, and movements. In 2020, the services component segment accounted for the highest revenue share.

System integration, training & education, maintenance & support, and consulting are among the few service offerings that are covered in this segment. Growing demand for continuous M2P data flows, to boost the efficiency of the medical systems, improve informed decision-making in real-time, and enhance security, is driving the segment growth. On the other hand, software is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The key factors that can be attributed to this growth are rising investments by the market participants to develop innovative connected solutions for the healthcare industry, technological advancements, and rising adoption of digital technologies & connected systems in the health centers.

Digital Health Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global digital health market on the basis of technology, component, and region

Digital Health Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Tele-healthcare

Tele-care



Activity Monitoring





Remote medication Management



Tele-health



LTC Monitoring





Video Consultation

mHealth

Wearables



BP Monitors





Glucose Meters





Pulse Oximeters





Sleep Apnea Monitors





Neurological Monitors





Activity Trackers/Actigraphs



mHealth Apps



Medical Apps





Fitness Apps



Services



mHealth Services Market, By Type



Monitoring services





Independent Aging Solutions







Chronic Disease Management & Post-acute Care Services





Diagnosis Services





Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services





Others



mHealth Services Market, By Participants



Mobile Operators





Device Vendors





Content Players





Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Analytics

Digital Health Systems

EHR



E-prescribing Systems

Digital Health Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Software

Hardware

Services

Digital Health Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Singapore



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Digital Health Market

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

Apple, Inc.

Telefónica S.A.

Mckesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

QSI Management, LLC

AT&T

Vodafone Group

AirStrip Technologies

Google, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

HiMS

Orange

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Softserve

MQure

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Vocera Communications

IBM Corporation

CISCO Systems, Inc.

