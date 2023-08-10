Digital Dentistry Market worth $12.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the digital dentistry industry is poised to undergo a transformative evolution, redefining the landscape of dental care and treatment. With rapid advancements in technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality, dental procedures will become increasingly personalized, efficient, and minimally invasive. Digital impressions, virtual smile design, and precision-guided surgical interventions will become standard practice, enhancing patient outcomes and experiences. Tele-dentistry will bridge geographical gaps, enabling remote consultations and monitoring, while data-driven insights will optimize treatment plans and preventive care. However, the industry must also navigate challenges related to data security, regulatory compliance, and ensuring equitable access to these technological advancements across diverse populations.

Digital Dentistry Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $7.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $12.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to increasing demand for improved cosmetic dental operations, rising demand for same-day dentistry, rising outsourcing of lab manufacture, rising returns on investment for digital dentistry solutions, and a growing patient base for dental treatments. Increased adoption of digital dentistry solutions by DSO, rise in the number of players manufacturing improved 3D printers, and increased adoption of digital workflow by dental practitioners.

Digital Dentistry Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $7.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $12.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product, by application, by specialty areas, by end users, and by region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Consolidation of dental practices and rising DSO activity Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for same-day dentistry

Orthodontics accounted for the largest share of the digital dentistry market.

Based on the specialty areas, the digital dentistry market is segmented into prosthodontics, orthodontics, implantology, and other specialty areas. In 2022, orthodontics held the major share of digital dentistry market. The large share of the orthodontics segment can be attributed to the growing demand for clear aligners and the increasing incidence of malocclusions, rise in aesthetics and patient appearance is increasing the demand for digital dentistry in orthodontics.

The diagnostics segment is growing at the highest rate in the digital dentistry market, by application.

Based on the application, the digital dentistry market is segmented into diagnostics, therapeutics, forensic and others. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental laboratories, the expansion of existing dental laboratories, the growing affordability of dental laboratory services, and the rising adoption of advanced technologies by dental laboratories. Digital dentistry has seen a great adoption in the diagnostic space, to quickly identify caries, determine the plan of treatment, easily visualize the criticality of each patient's case, and educate the patient regarding their dental conditions.

North America segment accounted for the largest share of the digital dentistry market

The global Digital dentistry market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, the North America segment accounted for the largest share of the digital dentistry market. Rise in the number of dental diseases, increased DSO operations, high spending capacity of dental practices, increased number of skilled labor, increased support from government, and rise in awareness of oral diseases.

Digital Dentistry Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing demand for same-day dentistry

Restraints:

The Lack of reimbursement for dental procedures

Opportunities:

Consolidation of dental practices and rising DSO activity

Challenges:

Reluctance to switch to digital dental solutions

Key Market Players:

The major players in the digital dentistry market include Dentsply Sirona (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Switzerland), Planmeca OY (Finland), 3Shape (Denmark), Align Technologies (US), J Morita Corporation (Japan), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Straumann Group (Switzerland), Stratasys (US), Kulzer (US), Vatech Co. Ltd. (US), Carestream Dental LLC (US), Bego GMBH & Co. KG (Germany).

Recent Developments:

In March 2023 , 3Shape launched TRIOS 5 intraoral scanner, 3Shape Unite platform, TRIOS Share, patient engagement, and studio apps, to help lab professionals to ease workflow with digital integration.

, 3Shape launched TRIOS 5 intraoral scanner, 3Shape Unite platform, TRIOS Share, patient engagement, and studio apps, to help lab professionals to ease workflow with digital integration. In January 2023 , 3Shape ( Denmark ) acquired LabStar (US) to grow and manage businesses. The acquisition helps provide innovation and customer service to dental labs with many more opportunities, especially in digital dentistry.

, 3Shape ( ) acquired LabStar (US) to grow and manage businesses. The acquisition helps provide innovation and customer service to dental labs with many more opportunities, especially in digital dentistry. In February 2022 , BEGO GMBH Co., KG partnered with Whip Mix so that end users of Whip Mix VeriBuild and VeriEKO 3D printers can use Bego's 3D printing material such as VarseoSmile Crownplus and VarseoSmile Temp.

Digital Dentistry Market Advantages:

Enhanced Precision and Accuracy: Digital tools such as CAD/CAM systems and intraoral scanners enable highly accurate and precise measurements, leading to better-fitting restorations and reducing the need for adjustments.

Efficient Workflow: Digital processes streamline treatment procedures by eliminating the need for traditional molds and manual steps, saving both time and resources.

Customization and Personalization: Technologies like 3D printing and computer-aided design allow for the creation of patient-specific dental prosthetics and appliances, leading to improved outcomes and comfort.

Improved Patient Experience: Digital impressions are more comfortable for patients, reducing discomfort associated with traditional molds, and virtual simulations help patients visualize treatment outcomes, increasing their understanding and satisfaction.

Remote Consultations and Teledentistry: Digital tools enable remote consultations, expanding access to dental care for patients in remote areas or with limited mobility.

Data-Driven Treatment Planning: Digital records and software analytics enable data-driven insights for treatment planning, leading to more informed decisions and optimal outcomes.

Reduced Radiation Exposure: Digital radiography uses lower radiation doses compared to traditional X-rays, improving patient safety.

Environmentally Friendly: Digital dentistry reduces the need for physical materials like film and chemicals, making it more environmentally sustainable.

Collaboration and Communication: Digital tools facilitate seamless communication and collaboration among dental professionals, enhancing coordinated care for patients requiring multidisciplinary treatments.

Better Record Keeping: Digital records are easily accessible, reducing the risk of lost or damaged physical files, and aiding in the management of patient history.

Cost-Efficiency: Over time, investments in digital technologies can lead to cost savings through reduced material wastage, decreased chair time, and fewer redo procedures.

Technological Innovation: The digital dentistry market continues to evolve, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in dental care and opening doors to new treatment options and techniques.

Patient Education: Digital tools, such as augmented reality and virtual simulations, help educate patients about their oral health, treatment options, and expected outcomes.

Minimal Invasive Procedures: Digital guidance systems allow for minimally invasive surgeries, preserving more of the patient's natural dental structure.

Quick Turnaround: With digital workflows, dental restorations can often be produced faster, reducing the time patients have to wait for their treatments to be completed.

Overall, the digital dentistry market's advantages lie in its ability to provide accurate, efficient, patient-centered, and technologically advanced dental care, improving both patient experiences and outcomes.

