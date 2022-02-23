Digicel completes swap-out of EOL ITP's with BroadForward STP

Digicel deploys BroadForward's converged signaling solution, enabling unified routing, interworking and security control for all current and future signaling traffic

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Operator Digicel has announced it has deployed the BroadForward Signaling Transfer Point (STP) to replace its current IP Transfer Point (ITP) systems in use at 26 of its markets in the Caribbean and Central America. Work is also ongoing to replace legacy Diameter routers with the BroadForward Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC).

Digicel has opted to replace its end-of-life ITP routers with the BroadForward's STP which runs on its award winning converged signaling solution. The BroadForward solution enables Digicel to replace standalone SS7 and Diameter based network functions, and is ready to support future network deployments with HTTP/2.

According to analysts Omdia, 4G remains the dominant wireless cellular technology in Latin America and the Caribbean with 484.6 million connections and 21 percent annual growth. Having started operations as a mobile operator in Jamaica in 2001, today Digicel delivers mobile communications, business solutions, media and entertainment and digital services to consumers and business customers to 32 markets across the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific.

Ivan Sierra Group Head of Roaming, Messaging & IoT Business Operations at Digicel, commented "Our mission is to provide the best possible network experience. Technology is ever-changing and the BroadForward STP and DRA are designed to operate in multi-technology environments, enabling us to adapt configurations quickly, while making sure we have acquired a future proof solution which is ready to support current and future network deployments."

BroadForward CEO, Taco Schoute added: "We are one of the few signaling software vendors that are capable of successfully replacing 2G, 3G and 4G routers from almost any brand, with a solution that already offers support for future generations of networks as well. Our converged signaling solution enables Digicel to combine different network functions on the same single-engine platform with other BroadForward network functions, including STP, DRA, SS7 and Diameter Firewall, as well as next generation functions such as SCP and SEPP."

About Digicel

As a Digital Operator, Digicel is in the business of delivering powerful digital experiences 1440 minutes of each day to customers – that's every minute, all day, every day. Through its world-class LTE and fibre networks, together with its suite of 8 apps spanning sports (SportsMax), music (D'Music), news (Loop), local radio and podcasts (GoLoud), TV streaming (PlayGo), enhanced messaging and marketplaces (BiP), cloud storage (Billo) and self-care (MyDigicel app), Digicel is the only operator in its markets that can deliver that.

Serving consumer and business customers in 32 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Pacific, its investments of over US$7 billion and a commitment to its communities through its Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad & Tobago have contributed to positive outcomes for over 3 million people to date.

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, IPX and M2M/IoT networks. Winner of the GSMA Global Mobile Award (GLOMO) for Best Mobile & Network Software Breakthrough and six-time Best Mobile Technology nominee BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability, designed for convergence across legacy and next generation networks. Our active 5G roadmap supports service providers with their network transition to 5G NG Core, with the Service Communication Proxy (SCP), Binding Support Function (BSF), Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), 5G EIR, 4G-5G interworking and multi-protocol signaling orchestration. All BroadForward products are hardware-agnostic and support network virtualization, OpenStack and cloud deployment. BroadForward's software development is entirely done in The Netherlands.

SOURCE BroadForward