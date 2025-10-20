Comfone Launches 5G SA Roaming with BroadForward SEPP

BroadForward's SEPP goes live in Comfone's IPX, enabling 5G Standalone Roaming services globally

BERN, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfone, a global leader in wholesale mobile roaming interconnect, hubbing, and clearing services, has commercially launched its 5G Standalone (SA) roaming signaling service, powered by BroadForward's Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP). Following a year-long selection process and extensive live trials with two Asian operators, Comfone is now fully operational with live 5G SA roaming, offering mobile operators, MVNOs, and IoT providers scalable, secure, and future-ready roaming solutions. This includes support for GSMA-approved Hosted and Outsourced SEPP Deployment configurations.

Comfone launches 5GSA with the BroadForward SEPP

The BroadForward Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) acts as a gateway that secures and manages all 5G SA roaming signaling, enabling Comfone to provide secure and reliable global connectivity. The BroadForward SEPP runs on the award-winning BFX Unified Signaling Core, a software architecture that supports a range of network functions from 2G to 5G. These include STP, DRA/DEA, SCP, signaling firewalls, and number portability.

With a roaming legacy dating back to 1991, Comfone offers a comprehensive suite of IPX interconnect services, including GRX, SS7, Diameter, and HTTP/2 signaling, along with Data and Financial Clearing. The company's unique centralized Roaming Hub Service, which adheres to GSMA specifications, allows operators to manage all roaming agreements and connections through a single contract connection, handling over 70,000 connections across more than 500 networks.

BroadForward is a recognized market leader in signaling innovation, with its software solutions deployed in networks of leading MNOs, MVNOs, IoT connectivity providers, and IPX providers worldwide. Earlier this year, telecommunications market analysts Juniper Research projected that the accelerating rollout of 5G Standalone (SA) technology will be a major catalyst for global wholesale roaming revenue growth, from $9 billion in 2024 to $20 billion by 2028.

"This milestone reflects the strength of Comfone's global capabilities and our commitment to serving more than 600 customers worldwide with a solid and resilient technical infrastructure," said Daniel Heutschi, CEO of Comfone. "After extensive evaluation and live trials, we chose BroadForward because their BFX product stood out as the most advanced and user-friendly solution. We were equally impressed with their professional collaboration, which has been instrumental in advancing our 5G SA roaming business."

Taco Schoute, CEO of BroadForward, added, "Comfone's leadership in IPX makes them a natural partner. Our SEPP is well-suited to meet the specific demands of IPX, offering unmatched interoperability, flexibility, and deployment options."

About Comfone

Providing borderless and easy communications to all people and all things.

From the Key2roam Platform, Comfone offers a complete portfolio of services and solutions to more than 600 customers worldwide. These include MNOs, MVNOs, SMS A2P Providers, IoT/ M2M Solution Providers, OTT Web Service Providers and a range of new actors who wish to enter the roaming world.

Furthermore, the Key2roam Platform integrates a complete portfolio of services, apps and Value Added Services (VAS) required to build a profitable roaming business. It is built upon a solid foundation integrating the core IPX, Clearing and Hubbing services, thus enabling the seamless transport of Signalling, Data roaming and Clearing traffic. The data streams flowing from our range of roaming services and VAS create the possibility for powerful Big Data and other cross-analytical tools.

https://www.comfone.com/

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile networks, trusted by over 100 customers worldwide. BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security, and number portability, helping operators modernize their networks and transition from legacy to next-generation technologies. BroadForward has been recognized with multiple nominations and wins at the GSMA Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) in the Best Mobile Technology category. Our hardware-agnostic solutions are designed for virtualization, containerization, and cloud deployment. All software development is carried out in the Netherlands.

https://www.broadforward.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798164/BroadForward.jpg