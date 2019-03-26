Dialyzer Market to Garner $4.53 Billion, Globally, by 2025 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 26, 2019 Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Dialyzer Market by Type (High-Flux Dialyzer and Low-Flux Dialyzer) and End User (In-Center and Home Dialysis): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025". According to the report, the global dialyzer market accounted for $2.81 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $4.53 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the period 2018–2025.

Remarkable surge in the number of patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), increase in incidences of diabetes and hypertension, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation are the major drivers of the global dialyzer market. However, risks and complications associated with dialyzers reuse and high cost of hemodialysis hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rapid technological advancements are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2643

High-flux dialyzer segment to create lucrative opportunities through 2025

The high-flux dialyzer segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than two-thirds of the total market, as it is more effective in removal of largest molecules while performing dialysis as compared to the low-flux dialyzer. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The low-flux dialyzer segment is expected to portray a gradual growth through 2025.

In-center dialysis segment to dominate the market by 2025

The in-center dialysis segment dominated the market in 2017 in terms of revenue, contributing more than four-fifths of the market, owing to availability of trained medical staff in dialysis centers to offer better services to patients. However, the home dialysis segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, owing to advent of advanced dialysis products with enhanced efficiency that patients could use at home.

Asia-Pacific to manifest fastest CAGR by 2025

Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% through 2025, owing to increase in healthcare expenditure, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and rise in medical tourism in the region. However, the North America region held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market, owing to significant rise in prevalence of ESRD, diabetes, and hypertension in the region. The other regions such as Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) are analyzed in the report.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2643

Major market players

The leading companies in the global dialyzer market are analyzed in the report, including Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Bain Medical Equipment, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Medtronic Plc. (Bellco), Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited, Farmasol, Toray Industries, Inc., Jiangsu Lengthen Life Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Dialifegroup, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NIKKISO CO., LTD., Jihua Medical Apparatus & Instruments Co., Ltd, Weigao group, China Chengdu Wesley Biotech Co., Ltd, Medica Group, Ltd, and Medivators, Inc.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Dialysis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Hemodialysis Catheter Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research