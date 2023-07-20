Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Growing at a CAGR of ~6% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the diabetic peripheral neuropathy market are anticipated to change as companies across the globe are thoroughly working toward the development of new drug therapy options to treat this disease

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, diabetic peripheral neuropathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the diabetic peripheral neuropathy market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032). Globally, leading diabetic peripheral neuropathy companies such as Helixmith, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Pure Green, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Eli Lilly and Company, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Aptinyx, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Lateral Pharma Pty Ltd., SIMR ( Australia ) Biotech Pty Ltd., WinSanTor, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Avazzia, Inc., and others are developing novel diabetic peripheral neuropathy drugs that can be available in the diabetic peripheral neuropathy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel diabetic peripheral neuropathy drugs that can be available in the diabetic peripheral neuropathy market in the coming years. Some key therapies for diabetic peripheral neuropathy treatment include VM202, LX9211, GRC 17536, Ricolinostat, CBD, VX-548, LY3857210, and others.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Overview

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is described as the presence of peripheral nerve dysfunction signs and symptoms in diabetics. It affects about half of all diabetic people over the course of their lives and is associated with significant morbidity such as discomfort, foot ulcers, and lower limb amputation. The primary cause of diabetic peripheral neuropathy is an increase in blood glucose levels over time, as well as high amounts of fats in the blood, such as triglycerides, caused by diabetes, which causes nerve damage.

Although diabetic peripheral neuropathy can develop everywhere in the body, the most common diabetic peripheral neuropathy symptoms are anomalous sensations in the toes and feet such as intense shooting pain, burning, tingling, throbbing, and numbness. Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is diagnosed mostly by typical symptoms and indications. One of the gold standard procedures for diagnosing diabetic peripheral neuropathy is nerve conduction studies. It assesses the incidence and progression of diabetic peripheral neuropathy in diabetic neuropathy patients by evaluating the ability of peripheral nerves to send electrical impulses.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The diabetic peripheral neuropathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current diabetic peripheral neuropathy patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The diabetic peripheral neuropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Prevalent Cases

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Type-specific Cases

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Age-specific Cases of

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is a common and disabling illness with considerable healthcare expenses. Aside from better glycemic management, there are currently no pathogenetic therapies for diabetic peripheral neuropathy treatment. Pregabalin, gabapentin, and SNRIs are considered first-line treatments for diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Many pharmaceutical approaches are palliative and do not address the underlying mechanisms that cause pain. Because of the limits of current diabetic peripheral neuropathy medicines, more research is needed to determine the optimum diabetic peripheral neuropathy treatment combinations.

Based on real-world prescription pattern analysis, the current standard of care is confined to aggressive blood glucose control and symptomatic treatment. According to research, blood glucose monitoring and control can successfully prevent or delay the formation of peripheral neuropathy in the early stages of type 1 diabetes. However, while treatment for type 2 diabetes can reduce the progression of peripheral neuropathy, nerve cell death is permanent. Multiple pieces of evidence indicate that opioids are used significantly less frequently in Japan than in the United States.

The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued new guidelines outlining the best pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic treatments for painful diabetic neuropathy, the organization's first update since its 2011 guidelines. Physical therapy is another therapeutic option for diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Physical therapy is commonly used in conjunction with pharmaceuticals to assist relieve pain and lower the risk of opioid dependency.

Key Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapies and Companies

VM202: Helixmith

LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

GRC 17536: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

CBD: Pure Green

VX-548: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

LY3857210: Eli Lilly and Company

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the diabetic peripheral neuropathy market are expected to change in the coming years. Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is a complex disorder, and researchers and scientific professionals have worked hard to increase their understanding of the pathophysiology and diagnosis of this condition. With the development of various safe and efficient medicines, the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy has improved substantially in recent years. Several consensus guidelines have been developed to aid in the management of patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Moreover, the availability of new medications may facilitate their adoption among patients by delivering improved safety and efficacy for diabetic peripheral neuropathy treatment, contributing to the diabetic peripheral neuropathy market's growth. Launch of novel oral medicines with quick activity and increasing research to deliver long-term cure using gene therapies are predicted to dominate the diabetic peripheral neuropathy market and generate attractive returns for the companies.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the diabetic peripheral neuropathy market. The average physician's general knowledge of diabetic peripheral neuropathy is relatively low. Inadequate therapy is caused by a lack of awareness among healthcare workers, which leads to frequent misdiagnosis. It is critical to make an accurate diagnosis early in childhood as well as during an attack. Moreover, the majority of the treatment is administered subcutaneously or intravenously, which causes discomfort to the patient during treatment.

Despite the fact that various treatments exist to prevent diabetic peripheral neuropathy episodes and efficiently cure acute attacks, their availability among diabetic peripheral neuropathy patients is extremely limited. The higher expense of medicines, as well as differences in prescription patterns between countries, are limiting market availability. Patients choose alternative therapeutic options due to a lack of available approved medications for diabetic peripheral neuropathy treatment in Japan, as well as medical unawareness.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Size in 2022 USD 2.7 Billion Key Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Companies Helixmith, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Pure Green, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Eli Lilly and Company, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Aptinyx, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Lateral Pharma Pty Ltd., SIMR (Australia) Biotech Pty Ltd., WinSanTor, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Avazzia, Inc., and others Key Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapies VM202, LX9211, GRC 17536, Ricolinostat, CBD, VX-548, LY3857210, and others

Scope of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy current marketed and emerging therapies Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Key Insights 2. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report Introduction 3. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment and Management 7. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Marketed Drugs 10. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Analysis 12. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

