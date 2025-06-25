DHODH Inhibitors Market Forecast to Reach New Heights by 2034 Owing to the Expanding Applications in Oncology and Autoimmune Diseases | DelveInsight

The DHODH inhibitor market is poised for steady growth, fueled by the rising burden of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, along with increasing interest in targeting metabolic pathways in oncology and Immunology. While only two agents, leflunomide and teriflunomide, are currently approved, a growing clinical pipeline featuring candidates from companies like Immunic Therapeutics, Jabez Bioscience, and others suggests expanded therapeutic potential beyond traditional autoimmune indications.

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's DHODH Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, NHL, and even viral infections. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging DHODH inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM.

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of DHODH inhibitors in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, NHL, and even viral infections .

. Leading DHODH inhibitors companies, such as Immunic Therapeutics, Aslan Pharmaceuticals, Jabez Bioscience, and others, are developing novel DHODH inhibitors that can be available in the DHODH inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel DHODH inhibitors that can be available in the DHODH inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key DHODH inhibitors in the pipeline include Vidofludimus Calcium (IMU-838), Farudodstat, JBZ-001, and others.

The dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitors market is witnessing growing interest due to the enzyme's critical role in the de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis pathway, which is essential for DNA and RNA synthesis. DHODH inhibitors block this mitochondrial enzyme, thereby curbing nucleotide synthesis and impeding the proliferation of rapidly dividing cells. This mechanism has significant therapeutic potential, particularly in oncology, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in the research and development of novel DHODH inhibitors, both as monotherapies and in combination with other agents.

One of the major drivers of this market is the increased focus on targeted therapies in cancer treatment. Moreover, recent research indicates potential synergy when DHODH inhibitors are combined with other agents like BCL-2 or FLT3 inhibitors, opening avenues for combination therapies that may overcome resistance and improve patient outcomes. Additionally, the repurposing of DHODH inhibitors, such as leflunomide, initially developed for autoimmune diseases, has further catalyzed interest in this class of drugs.

On the other hand, market growth is constrained by several challenges. The specificity and safety profiles of DHODH inhibitors remain areas of concern, as off-target effects or immunosuppressive consequences could limit their utility. Furthermore, competition from other targeted therapies and small molecules with established clinical efficacy can make market penetration difficult for newer DHODH inhibitors. Regulatory hurdles and the need for biomarker-driven patient stratification also add complexity to development and commercialization efforts.

Looking forward, the DHODH inhibitor market is poised for steady growth, propelled by advancements in molecular biology, increasing unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune conditions, and the evolving landscape of precision medicine. Strategic partnerships, licensing deals, and successful late-stage trials will be critical in shaping the commercial success of emerging candidates. As the field matures, the development of next-generation DHODH inhibitors with enhanced selectivity and fewer side effects will be essential for capturing greater market share and achieving long-term clinical and commercial impact.

In recent years, DHODH inhibitors have gained attention as a promising treatment strategy for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, including multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. By targeting de novo pyrimidine synthesis, these agents effectively modulate immune responses, offering potential as disease-modifying therapies. Currently, only two DHODH inhibitors have been approved: leflunomide and its active metabolite, teriflunomide.

Leflunomide, available generically, is mainly prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, while teriflunomide, marketed as AUBAGIO, is approved for multiple sclerosis and became available in generic form in 2023. No other agents in this class have received regulatory approval so far. However, a number of novel candidates are undergoing clinical trials for autoimmune conditions, cancers, and viral infections, reflecting a growing interest in the target. Ongoing clinical results continue to demonstrate their potential, reinforcing the role of DHODH inhibitors as promising additions to the immunology drug pipeline.

Some of the emerging DHODH inhibitors in the pipeline include Vidofludimus Calcium (IMU-838) (Immunic Therapeutics), Farudodstat (Aslan Pharmaceuticals), JBZ-001 (Jabez Bioscience), and others.

Vidofludimus calcium is an investigational oral small-molecule drug being developed as a next-generation therapy for multiple sclerosis and various chronic inflammatory and autoimmune conditions. It functions as a selective immune modulator by activating the neuroprotective transcription factor Nurr1 (nuclear receptor-related 1), which plays a role in promoting nerve cell protection. Additionally, the compound is a potent and selective inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, essential for the metabolic processes of overactive immune and virus-infected cells. This dual mechanism contributes to its anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties.

Also known as IMU-838, the drug is currently being evaluated in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for relapsing and progressive forms of multiple sclerosis, respectively. It has shown therapeutic benefit in earlier Phase II trials across relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, progressive multiple sclerosis, and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

JBZ-001 is another orally available small-molecule DHODH inhibitor, developed to interfere with the de novo pyrimidine nucleotide biosynthesis pathway, an essential process for the proliferation of cancer cells. By inhibiting DHODH, the pathway's rate-limiting enzyme, JBZ-001 has demonstrated cytotoxic potential against tumor cells, positioning it as a promising candidate in oncology. The compound, developed under Jabez Biosciences' translational research efforts, received FDA clearance for a commercial IND application in 2024 and is currently in Phase I trials for advanced solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the DHODH inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the DHODH inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DHODH inhibitors are a group of drugs that target and block the activity of the DHODH enzyme, which plays a vital role in the mitochondrial pathway responsible for de novo pyrimidine synthesis, crucial building blocks for DNA and RNA. By disrupting this process, these drugs reduce the supply of pyrimidines, thereby hindering DNA production and triggering cell cycle arrest, especially in fast-dividing cells.

These agents are primarily used in conditions marked by excessive immune response or abnormal cell growth. In autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, they help restrain the proliferation of overactive immune cells. In cancer, DHODH inhibitors are under investigation for their ability to impede tumor growth, as cancer cells depend heavily on continuous nucleotide production. This targeted mode of action makes DHODH inhibitors a promising therapeutic option for managing various diseases driven by uncontrolled cell proliferation.

DHODH Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The DHODH inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for DHODH Inhibitors

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for DHODH Inhibitors

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for DHODH Inhibitors

DHODH Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 DHODH Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, NHL, and even viral infections Key DHODH Inhibitors Companies Immunic Therapeutics, Aslan Pharmaceuticals, Jabez Bioscience, and others Key DHODH Inhibitors Vidofludimus Calcium (IMU-838), Farudodstat, JBZ-001, leflunomide and teriflunomide (AUBAGIO, generic since 2023), and others

Scope of the DHODH Inhibitors Market Report

DHODH Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: DHODH Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies

DHODH Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies DHODH Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging DHODH Inhibitors Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging DHODH Inhibitors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, DHODH Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Executive Summary 4. Key Events 5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. DHODH Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2025 6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2025 6.4. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2034 7. DHODH Inhibitors: Background and Overview 7.1. Introduction 7.2. Potential of DHODH Inhibitors in Different Indications 7.3. Clinical Applications of DHODH Inhibitors 8. Target Patient Pool of DHODH Inhibitors 8.1. Assumptions and Rationale 8.2. Key Findings 8.3. Total Cases of Selected Indication for DHODH Inhibitors in the 7MM 8.4. Total Eligible Patient Pool of Selected Indication for DHODH Inhibitors in the 7MM 8.5. Total Treatable Cases in Selected Indications for DHODH Inhibitors in the 7MM 9. Emerging Therapies 9.1. Key Competitors 9.2. Vidofludimus Calcium (IMU-838): Immunic Therapeutics 9.2.1. Product Description 9.2.2. Other developmental activities 9.2.3. Clinical development 9.2.4. Safety and efficacy 9.3. JBZ-001: Jabez Bioscience 9.3.1. Product Description 9.3.2. Other developmental activities 9.3.3. Clinical development 9.3.4. Safety and efficacy List to be continued in the report 10. DHODH Inhibitors: Seven Major Market Analysis 10.1. Key Findings 10.2. Market Outlook 10.3. Conjoint Analysis 10.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions 10.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates 10.4.2. Pricing Trends 10.4.3. Analogue Assessment 10.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 10.5. Total Market Sizes of DHODH Inhibitors by Indications in the 7MM 10.6. The United States Market Size 10.6.1. Total Market Size of DHODH Inhibitors in the United States 10.6.2. Market Size of DHODH Inhibitors by Indication in the United States 10.6.3. Market Size of DHODH Inhibitors by Therapies in the United States 10.7. EU4 and the UK 10.7.1. Total Market Size of DHODH Inhibitors in EU4 and the UK 10.7.2. Market Size of DHODH Inhibitors by Indications in EU4 and the UK 10.7.3. Market Size of DHODH Inhibitors by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 10.8. Japan 10.8.1. Total Market Size of DHODH Inhibitors in Japan 10.8.2. Market Size of DHODH Inhibitors by Indications in Japan 10.8.3. Market Size of DHODH Inhibitors by Therapies in Japan 11. SWOT Analysis 12. KOL Views 13. Unmet Needs 14. Market Access and Reimbursement 15. Appendix 15.1. Bibliography 15.2. Report Methodology 16. DelveInsight Capabilities 17. Disclaimer 18. About DelveInsight

