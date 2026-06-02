A scalable lineup enabling multi-camera integration, rugged deployment, and high-performance AI for real-world edge applications

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At COMPUTEX 2026, DFI, a global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, introduced its latest NVIDIA Jetson Orin-based edge AI platforms designed to accelerate vision-centric AI deployment at the edge. The new lineup, including the X6-ORN-GMSL, X6X-ORN, and X6a-AGX, delivers scalable AI performance across compact embedded systems, rugged outdoor environments, and high-bandwidth multi-camera applications.

DFI Showcases NVIDIA Jetson Orin-Based Edge AI Platforms for Vision Applications at COMPUTEX 2026

As AI workloads move closer to data sources, demand is rising for edge platforms that deliver real-time processing, flexible connectivity, and reliable operation. Grand View Research projects the global edge AI accelerator market to grow at a CAGR of 30.8% through 2030, while NVIDIA positions Jetson as an embedded AI platform for robotics and edge AI deployments.

The lineup includes three models designed for different deployment needs. The X6-ORN-GMSL is optimized for space-constrained applications requiring efficient multi-camera integration, while the X6X-ORN is built for harsh outdoor environments with a fanless, IP67-rated design. For compute-intensive workloads, the X6a-AGX delivers up to 275 TOPS of AI performance, supporting advanced multi-channel vision processing and high-speed data transmission.

Across the series, support for GMSL2 camera interfaces, flexible I/O expansion, high-speed networking, and optional out-of-band (OOB) remote management enables seamless system integration and reliable long-term operation.

With a unified and scalable architecture, the X6 Series enables organizations to accelerate edge AI deployment across smart transportation, public safety, industrial automation, robotics, and surveillance applications.

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About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including Industrial Automation, Medical, Gaming, Transportation, Energy, Mission-Critical, and Intelligent Retail.

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