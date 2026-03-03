DFI to Present Application-Driven Edge AI Strategy at Embedded World 2026

Under the theme "Smart Synergy, Effective Computing," DFI highlights scalable edge AI platforms aligned with real industrial requirements

TAIPEI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, a global provider of industrial computers, embedded motherboards and edge computing platforms, will present its latest edge AI innovations at Embedded World 2026, highlighting how an application-driven approach enables scalable, real-world deployment across industrial and mission-critical environments, the company said.

As industrial adoption of edge AI moves beyond pilot projects toward scalable deployment, demand is increasing for edge computing platforms that balance performance, power efficiency and long-term operation. To address diverse application requirements, DFI works in collaboration with its group companies and ecosystem partners to support use cases across multiple industrial verticals.

At Hall 3, Booth 533, DFI will present its edge AI systems, industrial motherboards and embedded computing modules for deployment in industrial automation, transportation, medical systems and other mission-critical environments. The platforms are designed to support stable supply, long product lifecycles and reliable edge AI inference on rugged platforms under demanding operating conditions.

At the exhibition, DFI will demonstrate how these platforms are applied in real-world scenarios. Demonstrations include AI-enabled robotic arm applications developed with Intel, an in-vehicle cybersecurity solution for smart transportation developed with VicOne, and industrial safety AI inference, including PPE detection, as well as defense-related applications such as smoke detection, powered by MemryX.

DFI will also present a multi-camera edge AI perception solution built on its X6-ORN-GMSL platform, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin edge AI processors, supporting real-time video analytics for industrial vision and intelligent transportation applications.

DFI will also highlight the ECX700-ADP, a Taiwan Excellence Award 2026 recipient, designed for long-term operation in harsh industrial environments. The system will be showcased at both the DFI booth and the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion. Powered by Intel® Alder Lake-P processors, the ECX700-ADP serves as a high-performance industrial edge computing platform for intelligent automation and edge AI workloads. Featuring integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, flexible I/O connectivity and robust wireless support, the platform supports reliable deployment across outdoor and industrial environments.

For press release materials, photos, and videos, please download them from the cloud:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vTlR31WGYZ4wmIXqUQ3FRzw8HSXO1vCH/view?usp=sharing

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including Industrial Automation, Medical, Gaming, Transportation, Energy, Mission-Critical, and Intelligent Retail.