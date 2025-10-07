DEWETRON GmbH recognized as 'Pervasive Player' company by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants in the Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Space

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 360Quadrants platform, powered by MarketsandMarkets, has recognized Dewetron GmbH as an emerging leader company in the global Data Acquisition (DAQ)System Space. Pervasive players are well-established companies with effective business strategies. They offer innovative solutions, services, and hardware portfolios and have an extensive network of channel partners and resellers to increase the deployment of their solutions across a multitude of vertical markets. They generally focus on a specific type of technology related to the product.

The Data Acquisition (DAQ) System market comprises solutions that enable high-fidelity measurement and analysis of physical signals ranging from analog and digital inputs to power, temperature, and vibration data. These systems are vital across industries like automotive testing, aerospace, renewable energy, and industrial automation, where accuracy, synchronization, and modular adaptability are essential. Market growth is supported by advancements in modular measurement systems, robust data recording software, and customizable hardware-software ecosystems.

Rising demand for mobile, high-speed, and synchronized data acquisition tools is fueling wider adoption across sectors. Modern applications require DAQ systems that are portable yet rugged, offer high channel density, support diversified sensor inputs, and provide powerful analysis all within a modular framework.

DEWETRON GmbH is an Austrian company specializing in high-precision Data Acquisition (DAQ) systems designed for space and aerospace applications. Its solutions support testing of satellites, rockets, propulsion systems, and structural components under extreme conditions. Core platforms like the DEWE2 and TRION series accommodate a wide range of sensors including thermocouples, strain gauges, RTDs, accelerometers, and high-voltage signals while delivering sampling rates up to 10 MS/s per channel with microsecond-level synchronization via GPS, IRIG, or PTP. Portable systems such as the DEWE3-A4 and DEWE3-M4 offer up to 32 analog inputs, integrated computing, touchscreen control, and gapless data capture using OXYGEN software ideal for mobile or field-based testing. Stationary systems scale up to 128 inputs, while software-driven distributed architectures can support over 1,000 synchronized channels.

Additionally, DEWETRON's offerings include rugged portable units like NEX[DAQ], featuring IP67 protection, daisy-chain expandability, and front-end compatibility with diverse sensor types optimized for field testing and maintenance environments. OXYGEN enables real-time visualization, automated triggering, and advanced post-processing.

Demand is driven by expanding satellite deployment, reusable launch systems, and the increasing role of digital twins. Challenges include harsh test environments, regulatory certification, and cost sensitivity. DEWETRON's modular design, wide sensor support, and global service infrastructure position it as a trusted partner in advanced aerospace and space system testing.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants offers a comprehensive evaluation and comparison of major market players based on various techno-commercial inputs from industry experts, customers, and distributors, as well as secondary research including product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, whitepapers, trade sources, and other databases. A well-defined methodology is employed to provide detailed ratings for each market player according to various parameters outlined below:

Shortlisting of 30 prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a global and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

