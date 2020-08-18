Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs' former Quant Expert joins Fintech PremiaLab

New senior appointment for the fintech platform dedicated to quantitative investment strategies

LONDON and HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiaLab, has today announced the appointment of Dr. Vincent Zoonekind as Head of Data Science to lead its research and development team. Dr. Zoonekind served as Director of Quantitative Research at Deutsche Bank from October 2013 to August 2019, and previous senior positions at SRL and Goldman Sachs.

Dr. Zoonekind has over 15 years' experience involving quantitative research and data science. He will be responsible to further scale PremiaLab's ambitious research development plan specifically providing further insights from PremiaLab's unique dataset on quantitative investment strategies.

Adrien Geliot, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of PremiaLab said: "We are delighted to welcome Vincent to the team. His extensive expertise in data science and machine learning will allow our clients to better position and risk manage their portfolios."

This appointment follows key senior appointments from PremiaLab including Daniel Fields, former Global Head of Markets at Societe Generale and Dr Georgios Sittas, former Head of Equity Derivatives Trading at Standard Chartered.

Recognized as the reference for data and risk analytics on quantitative strategies, the capital market infrastructure is used by leading asset managers, insurance companies and pensions funds accelerating their digitalization to enhance performance and risk control while reducing costs in a post COVID world.

Dr. Zoonekind holds a PhD in Mathematics and graduated from École Normale Supérieure.

About PremiaLab

PremiaLab is an independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on systematic & factor-based strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving utmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in Paris, New York, Hong Kong and Stockholm, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date risk premia dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance & risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 15 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds & insurance companies.

For more information please visit: www.premialab.com

Related Links

http://www.premialab.com/



SOURCE PremiaLab