Dermatology Devices Market Worth $34.3 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dermatology devices market is forecast to get boosted by USD 34.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030, as per the current report by Grand View Research, Inc. There has been an increase in the occurrence of skin cancer due to which the demand for dermatology devices has enhanced. Additionally, the factors like awareness in the population regarding technical developments in dermatology devices, high-income rate, and the need for maintaining a better physical appearance are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The presence of novel technology for laser treatment resulted in the treatment devices segment expanding at a high CAGR rate and the acquisition of 79% of the market share in 2021.

The application of hair treatment secured the highest CAGR rate because it is rendered safe for different hair colors and the treatment is painless. As a result, the segment accounted for a 15% share of the market revenue in 2021.

In 2021, the hospital segment acquired 54% of the market share because this segment is a center for the maximum conduction and diagnosis of skin diseases.

The use of dermatology devices is high in the U.S. as 20% of the population suffers from acne. Hence, North America acquired 43% of the market revenue in 2021 to become the highest regional market for dermatology devices.

Dermatology Devices Market Growth & Trends

There is a rise in the occurrence of skin cancer cases, especially the spread of melanoma constitutes 1% of skin cancer and causes deaths. For instance, it has been recorded that approximately 10,130 population in the U.S die due to melanoma skin cancer according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Additionally, the 2018 report of the American Cancer Society stated that were 91,270 new melanoma skin cancer cases in the region. Moreover, the American Cancer Society has recently stated that with the use of dermatology devices, 99,780 melanoma cancer cases will be diagnosed, thus increasing the demand for the product.

Besides the continuous development of the dermatology devices market, the COVID-19 situation created a barrier to its market growth. For instance, during the crisis period, dermatologists experienced the lack of tools such as personal protective equipment required for diagnosing the diseases. The lockdown restrictions initiated by governments across nations resulted in a gap in the supply chain system for transporting dermatology devices from manufacturers to diagnostic centers.

Despite the downfall, the dermatology devices market has started to get back to its original position owing to technological advancements, thus propelling the market growth. Presently, people have become conscious of skin rejuvenation and various skin treatments for the maintenance of aesthetic appearance. This has been possible with dermatology devices that are equipped with innovative technology, thereby increasing the product demand, and uplifting the market growth globally.

Dermatology Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the dermatology devices market based on product, application, end-use, and region

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Dermatoscope



Microscopes



Other Imaging Devices



Biopsy Devices

Treatment Devices

Light Therapy Devices



Lasers



Electrosurgical Equipment



Liposuction Devices



Microdermabrasion Devices



Cryotherapy Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Skin Cancer Diagnosis



Other

Treatment Devices

Hair Removal



Skin Rejuvenation



Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal



Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing



Body Contouring and Fat Removal



Cellulite Reduction



Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal



Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



The Netherlands



Belgium



Switzerland

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Thailand



South Korea



Indonesia



Singapore



Malaysia



Australia



Philippines

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia



Chile

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



Turkey

List of Key Players in the Dermatology Devices Market

Alma Laser GmbH

Cynosure, Inc.

Solta Medical, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

3Gen

Aesthetic Group

Ambicare Health

Image Derm, Inc

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.