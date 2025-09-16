DERMALOG Wins Prestigious International Competition for Iris Recognition Security

Biometrics leader DERMALOG outperforms global competitors in LivDet-Iris 2025, achieving 99.99 percent accuracy in detecting advanced contact lens fraud and securing first place in every test category.

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH has claimed top honors at LivDet-Iris 2025, one of the most renowned international benchmark for iris recognition security. Organized as part of the IEEE International Joint Conference on Biometrics, this competition brings together leading academic institutions and industry players to evaluate the latest technologies in biometric fraud prevention.

DERMALOG emerged as the clear winner in all three evaluation categories of the competition. Its technology demonstrated outstanding performance in detecting various types of presentation attacks. The competition tested how accurately and robustly systems can distinguish between bona fide and spoof attempts, such as real iris images and manipulations designed to deceive biometric sensors using printed photos, artificial eyes, digitally morphed images, and high-quality cosmetic contact lenses.

Among all results, DERMALOG's system stood out in one of the most challenging categories by reaching an accuracy of 99.99 percent when detecting modern textured contact lenses. These lenses are designed to closely replicate the natural human iris and are considered one of the most difficult fraud methods to identify. The near-perfect result reflects the robustness of DERMALOG's approach and its ability to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated iris presentation attact techniques.

DERMALOG also participated in the system-level category, which involved testing a full commercial iris recognition setup with real people and physical iris presentation attacks. In this evaluation, the company's system delivered exceptional results, correctly identifying all genuine users and rejecting nearly all fraudulent attempts.

This success highlights DERMALOG's leadership in biometric innovation and underlines the company's ability to deliver high-security solutions for identity varification and identification.

