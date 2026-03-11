DERMALOG Sets New Performance Standards in Latest NIST Fingerprint Benchmark

DERMALOG demonstrates exceptional performance in the NIST FRIF TE E1N benchmark, combining high-precision fingerprint identification with outstanding speed and compact templates for fast, scalable biometric identification in large national databases.

HAMBURG, Germany, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALOG achieved excellent results in the latest NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) FRIF TE E1N evaluation, one of the world's most respected benchmarks for fingerprint identification technology. The evaluation measures how accurately and efficiently biometric systems identify individuals within databases containing millions of records.

DERMALOG emerged as a standout performer, combining exceptional identification accuracy with high processing efficiency and demonstrating its ability to power high-demand biometric systems operating at national scale.

In Class B (Identification Flats), DERMALOG delivered a particularly remarkable result. The company is currently one of only two participants achieving zero false-negative identifications (FNIR) at a false-positive identification rate of FPIR ≤ 0.001. Furthermore, DERMALOG operates more than 10 times faster than the only other system reaching the same benchmark. This combination of precision and throughput is especially critical for real-world applications such as border control, law enforcement, and secure identity issuance.

DERMALOG also demonstrated exceptional storage efficiency. Its compact template architecture requires only about one-sixth of the storage capacity used by other participants, reducing infrastructure costs and enabling highly scalable AFIS and ABIS deployments.

"These results validate our technology leadership," said Günther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG. "We focus on delivering the optimal balance of precision, speed, and scalability. The latest NIST evaluation clearly demonstrates that DERMALOG is built for performance at scale."

With its strong NIST benchmark results, DERMALOG further strengthens its position as a global leader in advanced biometric identification systems.

- Picture is available at AP -

Caption:

DERMALOG achieves exceptional performance in the NIST FRIF TE E1N fingerprint benchmark, combining high-precision biometric identification with exceptional speed and compact templates for scalable AFIS and ABIS systems.

Photo credits:

DERMALOG

Press contact: