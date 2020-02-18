DERMALOG: LTO Opens New Digital Governance Solution in Metro Manila

By introducing a centralized system for storing and processing citizen data, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) of the Philippines is taking the next step into a digital and service-oriented future. German company DERMALOG has supplied the agency with this latest technology

MANILA, Philippines and HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippine Land Transportation Office (LTO) has launched a new system to digitize and centralize all its services at its headquarters in Metro Manila. LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante attended the successful opening of the pilot project on February 17.

The new system, which is now operating in Metro Manila for the first time, integrates all LTO services in a single database and digital platform. It includes all relevant data of Philippine citizens for driver's license, car registration and even for penalty payment of committed offenses in one single system. This allows LTO to provide faster services and leads to significant cost savings in the future.

Thanks to the new solution, LTO employees can process citizen requests faster, as they obtain all information at a glance with just a few clicks. "The new system is one of the key steps on our way to becoming a frontline government agency showcasing fast and efficient public service for a progressive land transport sector," said Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante from LTO at the ceremony on Monday.

The new digital platform of the Land Transportation Office was supplied by the German company DERMALOG including a new, state of the art datacenter in Metro Manila. DERMALOG has already provided the new driver's license and system to the Land Transportation Office in 2017. With a total of 32 security features and additional biometric features, it is the most secure document in the Philippines today. Up to 20,000 licenses are issued by LTO per day and about 14 million citizens already hold the new biometric driver's license. With the new digital platform, LTO and DERMALOG continue their successful cooperation.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Press contact

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

Sven Böckler

Press Relations

+49(0)40-4132270

info@dermalog.com

www.dermalog.com

Related Links

http://www.dermalog.com/



SOURCE DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH