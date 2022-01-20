Dentures Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dentures market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. The advancements in dental prosthetics and rising demand for dentures by the geriatric population are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on type, the complete dentures segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 73.0% in 2020. The conventional complete dentures replicate gum tissues and are preferred by the geriatric population with no teeth. In addition, the adoption of CAD/CAM techniques has facilitated accuracy in the designing and manufacturing of complete dentures

Based on usage, the removable dentures segment held a majority of the market share in terms of revenue in 2020 as they are a popular and conventionally preferred prosthetic option. They cost less as compared to fixed dentures and are less invasive

Based on end-use, the dental clinics and hospitals segment held a majority of the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. This is owing to the availability of specialist dentists, cost-effective services, and technologically advanced infrastructure

In 2020, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share pertaining to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread independent dental clinics, and growing disposable incomes.

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about oral care, growth in the number of independent dental practices, and rising dental tourism in the region

According to FDI World Dental Federation, dental diseases affect over 3.9 billion people across the world, with untreated tooth decay affecting over 40% of the world's population. According to the U.S. CDC, around 25% of adults have one or more untreated dental problems.

In emerging economies such as India and China, tooth loss, dental caries, periodontal diseases, xerostomia, and potentially malignant disorders are more frequently observed in elderly people with poor oral hygiene. According to World Dental Federation, globally, about 30% of people aged 65 to 74 years have no natural tooth, and this burden is expected to increase with the aging of the population. The growing incidence of oral diseases in the older age group is likely to drive demand for dentures in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the dental care industry in the initial phase. Due to the imposed social distancing guidelines, the dental practices were not allowed to operate. The dentists were only allowed emergency cases. According to the ADA, the non-emergency dental procedures were needed to be postponed. However, the market has been recovering at a steady speed.

List of Key Players of Dentures Market

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

COLTENE Holding AG

IvoclarVivadent AG

Modern Dental Group Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Thommen Medical AG

GC dental

Amann Girrbach AG

