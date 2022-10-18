Dental Services Market to be Worth $610.4 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental services market size is expected to reach USD 610.4 billion by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. The marketing efforts to commercialize dental practices including education camps and online campaigns are contributing to the adoption of dental services. Rapid urbanization around the world, constant economic growth, and rising disposable income have contributed to the relatively steady growth of this industry. In addition, per capita, consumption expenditure on healthcare services is likely to significantly increase in the coming years.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Dental implants dominated the type segment in 2021 as they provide patients with functional options for teeth replacement procedures.

With the R&D in this field, dental implants are available with better biomaterials, improved designs, and surface modifications.

The cosmetic dentistry type segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030.

The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of teeth appearance improvement procedures, such as teeth whitening, crowns, inlays and onlays, and veneers.

The dental clinic end-use segment held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The majority of patients visit private practice dental clinics due to cost efficiency and availability of specialists & advanced technologies.

Dental Services Market Growth & Trends

The market was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as the clinics were closed due to the imposition of social distancing norms. In March 2020, the American Dental Association (ADA) issued guidelines to postpone elective dental procedures. Only emergency procedures were allowed to be carried out during the early phase of the pandemic. In April 2021, Mills Administration, in partnership with Northeast Delta Dental, launched Maine Veterans' Dental Network. It was launched officially in May 2021 and provides services to Maines's veterans who were not able to afford it. In July 2021, Geyer Dental Group updated their Dental Crown Repair/Cap Fitting Restorative Dentistry service for the people in Greater St. Louis.

The practice offers periodontal, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry. In 2021, North America dominated the global industry, in terms of revenue, on account of the presence of independent dental clinics, growing R&D activities in dentistry, and high consumer disposable income levels. The increasing government funding for dental programs is likely to further contribute to the growth of the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the growing number of dental clinics and rising awareness about oral care. Moreover, the healthcare infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region is expanding with advanced technology and equipment.

Dental Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental services market based on type, end-use, and region:

Dental Services Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Dental Implants

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Endodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Laser Dentistry

Dentures

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Others

Dental Services Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Services Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Portugal

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of Dental Services Market

Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

InterDent, Inc.

National Health Service England

The British United Provident Association Ltd.

Apollo White Dental

Abano Healthcare Group Ltd.

Coast Dental

Dental Service Group

Axis Dental

Integrated Dental Holdings

Pacific Dental Service

Gentle Dental of New England

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.