Dental Implants Market Size Worth $9.0 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
18 Mar, 2020, 08:05 GMT
SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental implants market size is expected to reach a value of USD 9.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for tooth replacement has provided good growth potential to the market. Increasing number of dental injuries owing to road accidents and sports injuries are some of the major factors boosting the demand.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The titanium implant type segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to its wide applications, durability, and cost-effectiveness
- Zirconia implants are anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to better flexural strength, improved aesthetic appearance, and less corrosiveness as compared to titanium
- Europe dominated the market in 2019 owing to the large geriatric population and the presence of established market players
- Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income, growing geriatric population and increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene and treatment options
- Some of the key companies in the dental implants market are Nobel Biocare Services AG; BioHorizons IPH, Inc.; Straumann AG; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; DENTSPLY Sirona; OSSTEM IMPLANT; Bicon, LLC; Leader Italy; Anthogyr SAS; KYOCERA Medical Corporation; DENTIUM Co., Ltd.; T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.; and DENTIS
Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Dental Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Titanium, Zirconium), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dental-implants-market
With growing aesthetic awareness, people are exploring more treatment options, which is leading to the growth of the market. For instance, as per the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry data, more than 95% of individuals across the globe believe that their smile is a vital social asset and nearly 84% revealed to be under an increased pressure to perfect their smile, thus increasing the product demand.
Dental implants are considered as the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone. Owing to the growing number of edentulous people, the demand for prosthetics is increasing, which is expected to be one of the major impact rendering drivers for the market.
Grand View Research has segmented the global dental implants market on the basis of type and region:
- Dental Implants Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Titanium implants
- Zirconia implants
- Dental Implants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Austria
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Taiwan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Iran
- Israel
- Turkey
Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:
- Cleanroom Technology Market – Technological advancement, stringent regulatory standard, and increased demand in pharma and biopharmaceutical companies to develop quality products are some of the major factors fueling the market for cleanroom technology.
- Sleep Apnea Devices Market – The global sleep apnea devices market size was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.
- Coronary Stents Market – Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), such as stroke and heart attack, along with growing geriatric population at higher risk of these cardiac diseases is expected to propel the demand for coronary stents over the forecast period.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Share this article