Dental Implants Market Size to Reach $11.28 Billion By 2031 | CAGR 8.3%: The Insight Partners

Dental Implants Market Share Experiences Growth Due to Preference for Outsourcing Manufacturing Operations, full analysis by Product, Application, Source, Manufacturing, and Geography.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Global Dental Implants Market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing geriatric population, growing burden of dental diseases, and surging demand for cosmetic dentistry. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the dental implants market comprises a vast array of implants that are expected to register growth during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The dental implants market is expected to reach US$ 11.28 billion by 2031 from US$ 5.96 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2031. Dental implants are analogous to the roots of natural teeth. Dental implants are the tooth roots that are surgically implanted inside the jawbone in order to carry replacement teeth or bridges. Most of the time, implants are constructed with titanium material as it is biocompatible, allowing for both positioning and osseointegration, meaning the closest bone can grow around the implant to hold it stable. Increasing Geriatric Population and Growing Burden of Dental Diseases: Dental diseases are highly preventable. However, these diseases can be a significant health burden for many countries and affect people throughout their lifetime. Conditions such as periodontal disease, dental caries, tooth loss, and tooth decay are becoming more and more common, partially due to poor dietary habits, the consumption of sweetened foods and beverages, and inadequate oral hygiene. According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Oral Health Status Report (2022), oral diseases affected ~3.5 billion people worldwide, with 3 out of 4 people residing in middle-income countries. About 2 billion people have caries of permanent teeth, and 514 million children suffer from primary teeth caries worldwide. Gum or periodontal disease is a significant cause of impaired dental health and the most common cause of tooth loss. According to the National Center for Health Statistics (US), in April 2021 , ~13.2% of children (5–19 years) and 25.9% of adults (20–44 years) had untreated dental caries in North America . As per Gum Disease Facts published in May 2024 , almost half of adults in the US aged 30 and above have some form of periodontal disease. More than 42% of all adults aged 30 and over have some form of gum disease, and almost 8% have severe periodontal disease. As per the March 2022 update by the WHO, the estimated worldwide average prevalence of complete tooth loss is ~7% among people aged 20 or older. Meanwhile, for individuals aged 60 or above, a global prevalence of 23% has been reported for complete tooth loss. Furthermore, the occurrence of major oral diseases continues to increase universally with growing urbanization and changing lifestyles. As people age, they are more likely to encounter dental issues, including tooth loss, which increases the demand for dental implants. The rate at which the world's population is aging is unparalleled. According to the WHO facts published in October 2022 , one in six individuals worldwide will be aged 60 or over by 2030. By then, the number of people aged 60 and above will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. The population of people aged 60 years and above will quadruple to 2.1 billion by 2050. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the population of those aged 80 or older will triple between 2020 and 2050, reaching 426 million. The rate of gum disease increases with age, and adults aged 65 years and above have some form of gum disease. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the US, ~70.1% of adults over the age of 65 had periodontal disease in 2020. Hence, the need for dental procedures rises as people get older and experience dental problems, increasing the demand for dental implants. Dental diseases often necessitate the need for dental implants. Dental implants are a popular and effective long-term solution for individuals who lose one or more teeth due to periodontal disease, injury, or other reasons. The increase in the burden of dental diseases globally and the rise in the geriatric population boost the demand for dental implants, thereby driving the market. Surging Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry: The dental cosmetic industry has gained immense popularity over a period of time. The primary objective of this field of dentistry is to improve the appearance of gums and teeth. Surgical procedures that involve smile correction and other aesthetic procedures fuel the demand for cosmetic dental implants and accessories. Cosmetic dentistry provides physical and psychological benefits. Improvements in cosmetic dentistry have made it easier to maintain a healthy, youthful-looking smile. Recent developments in dentistry include implants, gum lifts, and veneers. Veneers and implants are now common treatments in the industry, and advancements continue to progress. In recent years, an increasing number of people have sought to have teeth that are straight and free of chips or other noticeable imperfections. Dentists have responded to these consumer demands, offering many cosmetic procedures, such as implants and veneers. Baby boomers and millennials are the primary contributors to the growth of the cosmetic dentistry industry. Dental implants are commonly used in the dental treatments of older populations; however, the share of the younger population who are opting for dental implantation methods instead of bridges is on the rise. Aside from restoring teeth functions, dental implants also favor the inclination of people toward natural-looking teeth that can last as long as regular teeth, improve a person's physical appearance, and provide comfort and convenience, unlike removable dentures. Dental cosmetic surgeries are among the most familiar cosmetic procedures worldwide due to their easy accessibility and practicality. Today, implants are virtually indistinguishable from other teeth. After an implant (usually made of titanium) is surgically placed in the bone and integrated into the jaw, a ceramic or porcelain tooth restoration is matched with the original tooth color and is attached to the implant. This procedure helps make the implant feel more natural than conventional replacement bridges and dentures. The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) is a top dental care service for patients seeking to maintain their health, function, and look for their lifetime. AACD has been conducting the biennial State of the Cosmetic Dentistry Industry Survey for the past 16 years. The State of the Industry survey conducted by the AACD in 2022 stated that dental procedures continue to be popular among patients seeking cosmetic treatments, and cosmetic procedures continue to bring life and revenue to dental practices. Over the last five years, the amount of money spent on cosmetic dentistry has more than doubled. The 2022 State of the Industry Survey, which includes a summary of current dentist and practice demographics, also revealed encouraging findings for expanding cosmetic dentistry, such as an increase in average patient spending. The average patient spending increased by more than US$ 10,000 , an increase from 22% in 2019 to 30% in 2022. Increase in focus on dental aesthetics, surge in the aging population, willingness to spend out-of-pocket, and rise in awareness about oral hygiene support the demand for dental implants. Thus, the surging demand for cosmetic dental procedures involving dental implants propels the growth of the dental implants market. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific . Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the dental implants market is segmented into dental crowns, dental bridges, dentures, abutments, and others. The dental crowns segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. By materials, the dental implants market is segmented into titanium, zirconium, ceramic, and others. The titanium segment dominated the market in 2023. In terms of end user, the dental implants market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others. In 2023, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market. The dental implants market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East & Africa , and South & Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the dental implants market include DentiumUSA, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Bicon, LLC, ZimVie Inc, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, BioHorizons Inc, Nobel Biocare Services AG, MEGA'GEN IMPLANT CO., LTD, LYRA ETK, and Institut Straumann AG. Trending Topics: Advancements in Implant Technology, Mini Dental Implants, Biomaterials, Teledentistry, Implant Maintenance, and Regenerative Techniques

Conclusion

The dental implants market is showing a robust growth rate due to factors such as technological advancements, an increase in oral hygiene awareness, and the growing elderly population, which is keen on restorative dentistry. Further, 3D printing, digital imaging, and better biomaterials such as Biodegradable Polymers, Collagen and Hydroxyapatite improve the precision and outcome of implant procedures, making them more accessible that enhances the effectiveness of the procedures. In addition, trends toward miniaturized implants and less invasive procedures, which are attractive to major populations, have also led to growth in the market. Increased disposable incomes and better dental insurance coverage make dental procedures affordable to patients. Regionally, North America still retains a steady market due to a well-developed healthcare system and growing awareness among consumers, while Asia Pacific is growing aggressively due to improved healthcare services and rising dental tourism.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including dental implant manufacturers, dental implant distributors, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

