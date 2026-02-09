Dental Equipment Market worth $11.48 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Dental Equipment Market is projected to grow from about USD 8.31 billion in 2026 to USD 11.48 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Browse through 250 market data tables and 50 figures spread across 300 pages and the in-depth TOC on the "Dental Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Dental Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2026 Market Size: USD 8.31 billion

USD 8.31 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 11.48 billion

USD 11.48 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 5.5%

Dental Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

Based on product, the therapeutic dental equipment segment accounted for a larger share of 60.9% of the dental equipment market in 2025.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of 69.9% of the dental equipment market during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for the largest share of 36.9% of the dental equipment market in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=784

Poor dental practices, unhealthy dietary habits, smoking, and an aging population create ideal conditions for the rapid spread of dental diseases, which, in turn, accelerate the growth of the dental equipment market. There is increasing awareness about dental health, and the demand for preventive and cosmetic dentistry is attracting more clients to seek dental treatment. Technological advancements in the dental equipment sector enhance diagnostic efficiency, treatment effectiveness, patient comfort, and accessibility, thereby increasing the acceptance of new technologies among dental professionals. Additionally, improvements in dental facilities, rising incomes, the growth of dental tourism, and increased access to dental care in developing markets are contributing to the steady expansion of the dental equipment market.

By type, therapeutic dental equipment accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market in 2025.

therapeutic dental equipment represents the largest segment of the dental equipment market, primarily due to the high demand for treatment-oriented dental procedures. The rising incidence of dental issues, such as caries, periodontal disease, malocclusion, and tooth loss, has increased the need for a range of interventions, including restorative, endodontic, orthodontic, and surgical treatments. Key pieces of equipment essential for delivering high-quality treatments include dental lasers, handpieces, electrosurgical units, and implant systems. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on patient comfort, minimally invasive techniques, and advanced therapeutic solutions has made therapeutic dental equipment the preferred choice for dental clinics & hospitals worldwide.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=784

By end user, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market in 2025.

hospitals & clinics hold the largest share of the dental equipment market due to their critical role in providing comprehensive dental services to patients. These institutions cater to a diverse range of patients, offering services that range from preventive care and routine check-ups to complex dental procedures. As a result, there is a consistent demand for the latest dental equipment, including imaging devices, dental chairs, handpieces, and various dental instruments. With an increasing awareness of dental health and a focus on preventive measures, more people are seeking services from these institutions. Consequently, the demand for dental equipment is rising. Because hospitals & clinics typically have the necessary resources to afford this equipment, they maintain the largest share of the dental equipment market.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=784

Top Companies in Dental Equipment Market:

The Top Companies in Dental Equipment Market include Dentsply Sirona (US), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Align Technology, Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Carestream Dental LLC (US), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), and A-dec Inc. (US), among other players.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Dental Consumables Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Orthodontic Supplies Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Oral Care Markets - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg (