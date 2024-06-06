Dental Consumables Market Worth $54.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

The dental consumables market is driven by increasing dental disorders globally, growing awareness regarding oral health, technological advancements in dental procedures, and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population and the prevalence of dental insurance coverage further stimulate market growth. However, factors like high costs associated with dental procedures, limited reimbursement policies, and stringent regulatory frameworks pose significant restraints to market expansion.

Dental Consumables Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $36.3 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $54.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry Key Market Drivers Rising of minimally invasive dentistry solutions

Dental restoration segment is expected to account for the largest share, by product in the dental consumables market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the market is segmented into dental restoration, orthodintics, peridontics, infection control, endodontics, whitening products, finishing & polishing products, and other dental consumables. The dental restoration segment is poised to capture the largest market share primarily due to the rising prevalence of dental caries and tooth decay, leading to an increased demand for restorative materials like composites, amalgams, ceramics, and dental implants. Additionally, advancements in restorative dentistry techniques and materials, coupled with the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, further fuel the segment's growth. Moreover, the availability of a wide range of restorative options tailored to patient needs contribute significantly to the segment's dominance in the market.

Dental Hospitals and Clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share, by end user in the dental consumables market.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, DSO, and other end users. The dental hospitals and clinics segment holds the largest market share primarily due to factors such as the increasing number of dental procedures performed in these facilities, and the presence of advanced dental equipment and technologies. Moreover, the growing focus on quality dental care, coupled with the availability of skilled professionals and specialized infrastructure in these settings, further consolidates their dominance in the dental consumables market.

In 2023, Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental consumables market

The dental consumables market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and the GCC Countries.

Europe dominates the dental consumables market, due to factors such as a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of advanced dental technologies, increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene, and supportive government initiatives. Additionally, the presence of major market players, robust research and development activities, and favorable reimbursement policies further contribute to Europe's significant market share in dental consumables.

Dental Consumables Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising of minimally invasive dentistry solutions

Restraints:

High cost of dental treatments

Opportunities:

Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry

Challenge:

Regulatory Hurdles

Key Market Players of Dental Consumables Industry:

The key players in the global dental consumables market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Keystone Dental Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Septodont Holding (France), Ultradent Products (US), VOCO GmbH (Germany), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), SDI Limited (Australia), Young Innovations, Inc. (US), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (Germany), Brasseler USA (US), SHOFU INC. (Japan), Zhermack SpA (Italy), BISCO, Inc. (US), and Dental Technologies Inc. (US).

A breakdown of the primary participants for the dental consumables market referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–30%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3 45%

By Designation: C-level–25%, Director Level–35%, and Others–40%

By Region: North America–28%, Europe–23%, Asia Pacific–32%, Middle East & Africa10%, Latin America - 7%,

Recent Developments of Dental Consumables Industry:

In March 2024 , enhancing their services in digital dentistry and implantology, Straumann unveiled a new digitalized solution for dentistry at an international dental show in Cologne .

, enhancing their services in digital dentistry and implantology, Straumann unveiled a new digitalized solution for dentistry at an international dental show in . In February 2023 , Ivoclar and Cayster, Inc. partnered so as to enhance the intraoral scanning experience for dentists and laboratory trainers, marking a significant step in improving digital workflows in dental practices

, Ivoclar and Cayster, Inc. partnered so as to enhance the intraoral scanning experience for dentists and laboratory trainers, marking a significant step in improving digital workflows in dental practices In January 2022 , Johnson & Johnson partnered with Microsoft Corporation, Inc. The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC) collaborated with Microsoft Corporation Inc, (US) to enable and expand JJMDC's secure and compliant digital surgery ecosystem.

Dental Consumables Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall dental consumables market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rising cases of dental caries and subsequent increase in tooth repair procedures, rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing market for dental tourism in emerging countries, and development of advanced solutions), restraints (inadequate reimbursement and high cost of dental services), opportunities (increasing investments in CAD/CAM technologies, growing focus on emerging markets and rising disposable income levels, and increasing demand for same day dentistry) and challenges (pricing pressure faced by prominent market players, and dearth of skilled lab professionals).

Market Penetration: It includes extensive information on services offered by the major players in the global the dental consumables market. The report includes various segments in product type, end user, and region.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Comprehensive details about new service launches and anticipated trends in the global dental consumbales market.

Market Development: Thorough knowledge and analysis of the profitable rising markets by product type, end user, and region.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive information about newly launched products and services, expanding markets, current advancements, and investments in the global the dental consumables market.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough evaluation of the market shares, growth plans, offerings of services, and capacities of the major competitors in the global dental consumables market.

