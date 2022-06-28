Dental Consumables Market Size Worth $55.79Bn by 2028 at 9% CAGR Lead by Dental Restoration Products, Deep Dive Analysis of 18+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies Scrutinized in New Research Report Published by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Dental Consumables Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product [Dental Restoration Products (Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, CAD/CAM Restoration Consumables, and Dental Restoration Materials), Orthodontics (Clear Aligners/Removable Braces, Fixed Braces, and Others), Periodontics (Dental Anesthetics, Dental Hemostats, and Dental Sutures), Infection Control (Sanitizing Gel, Personal Protective Wear, and Disinfectants), Endodontics (Shaping & Cleaning Consumables, Access Preparation Consumables, and Obturation Consumables), Whitening Products (In-Office Whitening Products and Take-Home Whitening Products), Finishing & Polishing Products (Prophylaxis Products and Fluorides), and Others] and End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others)", the global dental consumables market size is expected to grow from $33.18 billion in 2022 to $55.79 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Dental Consumables Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 33.18 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 55.79 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 606 No. Tables 624 No. of Charts & Figures 147 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Global Dental Consumables Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

In September 2021, Ivoclar Vivadent, one of the world's leading suppliers of integrated solutions for high-quality dental solutions, offered a comprehensive range of products and systems for dentists and dental technicians. The company announced the new IPS e.max ZirCAD Prime Esthetic – an exciting new development in zirconium oxide ceramics. IPS e.max ZirCAD Prime Esthetic offers high quality and the accuracy of fit, stable, and highly natural-looking teeth.

In March 2022, "the integration of CBCT scan data into digital treatment planning gives doctors the control and confidence to leverage their expertise and expand treatment to all types of malocclusion, including ortho-restorative cases with implant site preparation, deciding upon different treatment planning options (such as expansion versus extraction), as well as teen cases to navigate impacted or unerupted teeth," said Dr. Graham Gardner, an orthodontist in Richmond, Virginia. He also stated that "Treatment planning using a patient's real roots is a game-changer. The amount of additional information and insight it provides is transformational now that can account for individual root and bone characteristics. The proactive treatment planning to do with Invisalign clear aligners makes it even better suited to integrate this, as design the treatment plan upfront instead of reacting to its effects like generally do with fixed appliances."

In June 2019, Abbott today announced the launch of its HD grid mapping catheter, which is sensor-enabled in India. This product received FDA clearance last year in May. The catheter employs a new design that enables physicians to see things differently, capturing and analyzing data in a novel manner to create highly detailed maps of the heart that better differentiate healthy from unhealthy tissue.

In July 2021, 3M Oral Care introduced Clarity Aligners Flex + Force: a new aligner system that empowers orthodontists to choose from two unique aligner materials in one treatment design and offers patients a customized treatment experience. This next-generation aligner system elevates 3M's robust portfolio of advanced digital solutions by offering Advanced Tx Design through the 3M Oral Care Portal, which provides treatment from simple to complex cases. 3M Clarity Aligners are also indicated for the alignment of teeth during orthodontic treatment of malocclusion and can be used to address patients with mixed dentition.

In March 2018, SpofaDental (Kerr Corporation) Dental introduced OptiBond Universal: a one bottle, one step, Universal dental bonding agent with Self-Etch, Selective Etch, and Total-Etch indications. The solution will provide excellent bond strength to all surfaces and substrates for indirect and direct teeth restorations.

Dental Consumables Market: Key Insights

The dental consumables market growth driven by the rising incidence of dental problems, an increase in technological development in dentistry surgical instruments, and rising demand for dental cosmetic procedures. However, inadequate reimbursement for dental treatment is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dental Consumables Market:

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several countries, resulting in disruptions in the implementation of dental consumables. Due to the spread of SARS-CoV-2, many countries and cities were shut down, causing the cancellation of treatments and doctor appointments. Patients suffering from critical issues need physical attention in the clinics to perform procedures. Dental cancers are one of the most preventable public health challenges in all the regions. Due to the rising intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the patients could not visit the clinics. Moreover, there was limited availability of staff. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the global dental consumables market.

As a result, health care systems were overburdened, and the delivery of medical care to all patients became a challenge globally. In addition, the medical device industry was facing the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic continued to affect the economies globally, dental consumable companies experienced difficulties managing their operations. Many companies offering dental consumables have business operations in the US, which was hindered by the COVID-19 outbreak. This disrupted and restricted the companies' ability to distribute products and resulted in temporary closures of their facilities. However, hospitals have gradually resumed elective procedures as the COVID-19 recovery rate increased. Hence, the demand for dental consumables is expected to increase in the forecast period.

The incidence of dental and oral conditions such as tooth canal infection, dry mouth, tooth loss, cavities, and dental trauma is rising worldwide. Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are among the major causes of tooth loss. According to the Global Burden of Diseases Study, in 2019, oral diseases affected ~3.5 billion people, and dental caries and periodontal disease are the 11th most prevalent diseases globally. The increasing prevalence rate of dental problems such as crooked teeth, spaces between teeth, overbites, and teeth overcrowding is also creating the demand for dental consumables to treat such conditions

Global Dental Consumables Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the dental consumables market is segmented into dental restoration products, orthodontics, periodontics, infection control, endodontics, whitening products, finishing and polishing products, and others. In 2022, the dental restoration products segment held the largest share of the market; however, the orthodontics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Based on end user, the dental consumables market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others. In 2022, the dental hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the dental consumables market and is expected to anticipate the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028.

