Dental Caries Detectors Market Size Worth $512.0 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental caries detectors market size is expected to reach USD 512.0 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Dental caries detection devices assist in evaluating enamel structure for conditions like caries or micro-fractures in the tooth before sealant placement. Caries detection devices assist in the primary detection of dental caries, which might lead to early diagnosis by the dental professional. Factors like the increasing prevalence of caries, increasing awareness about oral health, and rising advancement in dental diagnostic are expected to propel the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

Based on product, laser fluorescent caries detector held the largest market share in 2020 as it is the most opted method owing to its ability to diagnose occlusal caries lesions in permanent teeth and enamel and dentin caries

By end-use, dental clinics held the largest share in 2020 as they are readily adopting an advanced diagnostic system to treat dental caries

North America dominated the global market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of dental caries and the presence of key players

Read 100 page market research report, "Dental Caries Detectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Laser Fluorescent Caries Detector, Fiber Optic Trans-illumination Caries Detector), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Dental caries is the most prevalent and preventable dental condition, which if identified early, can be treated by non-invasive techniques. According to the WHO, as of 2017, around 2.3 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and more than 530 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Changing lifestyle, high sugar consumption, and less awareness about oral hygiene in low- and middle-income countries are the most common causes for the prevalence of caries.

Moreover, technological advancement in caries detection devices that assures high accuracy and sensitivity for diagnosing caries lesions is expected to propel market growth. For instance, Digital Imaging Fiber Optic Trans-illumination technique has an accuracy of 90% and the images can be stored digitally by the professionals, assisting in providing quality treatment to the patient.

In the light of COVID-19, the global market was hampered as the footfall of patient appointments for surgical treatments was temporarily suspended. However, since the governments in many countries have allowed resuming elective surgical procedures, clinics have also started orthodontic procedures again by adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols. Moreover, many dentists believe that there will be a surge in oral care and dental treatments post-Covid-19 crisis and this is expected to propel the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental caries detectors market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Dental Caries Detectors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Laser Fluorescent Caries Detector



Fiber Optic Trans-illumination Caries Detector

Dental Caries Detectors End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Dental Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Caries Detectors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Dental Caries Detectors Market

Dentsply Sirona

Kavo Dental

Quantum Dental Technologies, Inc.

Acteon Group

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

AdDent, Inc.

DentLight, Inc.

Air Techniques, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.