Dental Bone Graft and Substitutes Market to Hit USD 1,098.48 million by 2031 | Global Outlook & Forecast at 7.21% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global dental bone graft substitute market is observing significant growth due to the increasing incidence of dental issues, rising dental procedures, and growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures.

The dental bone graft substitute market is expected to reach US$1,098.48 million by 2031 from US$623.20 million in 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period. A bone graft is defined as a living tissue that promotes bone healing. It can be transplanted into a bone defect either independently or in conjunction with other materials.

A dental bone graft becomes necessary when there is a loss of bone in the jaw. This treatment is often conducted before the placement of dental implants or when bone loss negatively impacts surrounding teeth. A dental bone graft increases the volume and density of the jaw in areas where bone has been lost. The graft material can be sourced from the patient's body (autogenous), purchased from a human tissue bank (allograft), or obtained from an animal tissue bank (xenograft). In certain cases, the graft material may also be synthetic (alloplast).

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The dental bone graft substitute market comprises a vast array of products and services that are expected to register strength during the forecast period.

To explore the valuable insights in the Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022571/

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Incidence of Dental Issues and Rising Dental Procedures:

Oral health issues are largely preventable, yet remain a significant health challenge in many nations and impact individuals throughout their lives. Common dental problems encompass periodontal diseases, dental caries (tooth decay), and tooth loss. The increasing incidence of dental issues is driving the demand for teeth replacements, dental crowns, copings, and dental bridges. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Oral Health Status Report (2022), ~75% of individuals are affected by oral diseases worldwide, with ~3.5 billion of those residing in middle-income nations.

Furthermore, ~2 billion people globally are afflicted by dental caries in their permanent teeth, and ~514 million children experience caries in their primary teeth. The rising rate of misaligned teeth, overbites, gaps between teeth, overcrowded teeth, and other dental concerns is generating a demand for dental bone graft substitutes to address these issues. For instance, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that roughly 47.2% of adults over 30 years old in the US have some form of periodontal disease, a figure that increases with age; ~70.1% of adults aged 65 and older had periodontal disease in 2020. The growing number of individuals suffering from dental ailments is driving the demand for dental bone graft substitutes for prompt and effective treatment. Consequently, the rising prevalence of oral diseases is propelling market growth across the globe.

For Detailed Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/dental-bone-graft-substitute-market

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dental Procedures:

The rising demand for cosmetic procedures is driving the dental bone graft substitute market growth. The increasing appeal of cosmetic dentistry, particularly dental implants aimed at aesthetic improvement, is elevating the need for bone graft substitutes. As an increasing number of patients pursue aesthetic dental options such as implants and smile makeovers, bone grafting becomes vital to provide the necessary bone structure for successful and attractive results. Many cosmetic procedures necessitate restoring or enhancing jawbone volume to accommodate implants, positioning bone graft substitutes as an essential element. These materials play a crucial role in supporting implants. The increasing impact of social media, growing celebrity culture, and rising focus on personal appearance are leading more people to explore cosmetic dental options, thus fostering the adoption of innovative bone graft technologies and contributing to strong market growth.

Geographical Insights:

In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Stay Updated on The Latest Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022571/

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the dental bone graft substitute market is segmented into autograft, allograft, xenograft, synthetic bone graft, and others. In 2024, the autograft segment held the largest dental bone graft substitute market share. The xenograft segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of the dental bone graft substitute market during 2025–2030.

By application, the dental bone graft substitute market is segmented into socket preservation, ridge augmentation, periodontal dental regeneration, implant bone regeneration, and sinus lift. In 2024, the socket preservation segment held the largest dental bone graft substitute market share and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2025–2030.

In terms of end user, the dental bone graft substitute market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. In 2024, the dental clinics segment held the largest dental bone graft substitute market share and is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2025–2030.

The dental bone graft substitute market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the dental bone graft substitute market are Dentsply Sirona Inc, Dentium Co Ltd, Geistlich Pharma AG, ZimVie Inc, Keystone Dental Inc, Straumann Holding AG, Medtronic Plc, BioHorizons Inc, MEDOSIS, and LifeNet Health Inc.

Trending Topics: Advancements in Bone Graft substitutes, AI in Cosmetic Dentistry, Innovations in Xenografts, and AI in Bone Regeneration, among others.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00022571/

Global Headlines on Dental Bone Substitute

Geistlich Pharma AG introduced the vallos granules, a demineralized allograft used for various indications, including dental procedures

ZimVie Inc. announced the launch of RegenerOss CC Allograft Particulate and RegenerOss Bone Graft Plug. The launch of these products has extended ZimVie, Inc.'s biomaterials portfolio intended for filling extraction sockets and periodontal defects. The products are commercially available in North America

Desktop Metal, Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for its CMFlex 3D-printed regenerative bone graft product to be used in dental applications

Conclusion

The rising demand and falling development costs of chatbots, AI-powered customer support services, and omnichannel deployment drive the dental bone graft substitute market growth. The market for dental bone graft substitutes is rapidly expanding due to the rising number of dental diseases and the growing frequency of dental procedures driven by cosmetic considerations. The increasing rate of dental issues, along with supportive government initiatives regarding dental bone graft substitutes, contributes to the growth of the dental bone graft substitute market.

The expansion of cosmetic dentistry significantly heightens the demand for dental bone graft substitutes. As an increasing number of patients pursue aesthetic dental options such as implants and smile makeovers, bone grafting becomes vital to provide the necessary bone structure for successful and attractive results. Many cosmetic procedures necessitate restoring or enhancing jawbone volume to accommodate implants, positioning bone graft substitutes as an essential element. The influence of social media, an increasing preoccupation with appearance, and advancements in grafting materials further enhance this trend, propelling substantial market growth.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including healthcare providers, dental bone substitute manufacturers, and others—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Trending Related Reports:

The Dental Bone Void Filler Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2031

The Dental Sutures Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2031

The Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2031

The Dental CAD Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2031

The Dental Tourism Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2031

The Dental Simulator Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2031

The Dental Laboratory Handpieces Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2031

The Dental Chain Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2031,

The Dental Implants Prosthesis Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2031

The Dental Bone Void Filler Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/dental-bone-graft-substitute-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg