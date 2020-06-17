Dental Biomaterials Market Size Worth $12.3 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental biomaterials market size is expected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising prevalence of tooth disorder is one of the major factors contributing to market growth. Dental biomaterials include biocompatible synthetic materials and natural tissues to restore tooth decay, damage, and fractures problems. As the geriatric population worldwide affected by tooth decay is huge despite significant advances in tooth restoration and caries prevention, the rising incidence of tooth disorder continues to pose a considerable burden to healthcare. In such cases, biological materials play an important role in the restoration of the damaged tooth structure.

Key suggestions from the report:

The ceramic biomaterial segment dominated the market with revenue share of 36.0% in 2019 due to the rising penetration of tooth implants and the increasing use of ceramic biological material in dentistry

The composite biomaterials segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period due to recent technological development

North America dominated the market in 2019. Growing government expenditure on oral health is one of the major factors driving the market in the region

In Asia Pacific , the market is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of tooth disorder in the region.

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Dental Biomaterials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymeric), By Application (Orthodontics, Implantology, Prosthodontics), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dental-biomaterials-market

Also, increasing dental tourism and rising disposable income in developing countries are some of the major factors responsible for market growth during the assessment period. Further, due to the rising penetration of tooth implants, various companies are shifting their focus on research and development of dental biological materials. Also, the growing geriatric population and development in the field are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

North America dominated the market and accounted for about 36.0% of the market share in 2019. Growing government expenditure on oral health and increasing adoption of dental biological materials to produce implants is expected to be one of the major factors contributing to market growth in this region.

Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to improved regulatory framework, and an increase in the number of hospitals and clinics dealing in tooth disorders. This can be attributed to increased opportunities for players, especially in Japan, China, and India.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental biomaterials market based on type, application, end use, and region:

Dental Biomaterials Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Metallic



Ceramic



Polymeric



Metal-Ceramic



Natural



Composites

Dental Biomaterials Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Implantology



Orthodontics



Prosthodontics



Others

Dental Biomaterials End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Dental Hospitals and Clinics



Dental Laboratories



Dental Academies and Research Institutes



Dental Product Manufacturers

Dental Biomaterials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy





Netherlands





Belgium





Switzerland





Russia





Sweden



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea





Malaysia





New Zealand





Singapore





Philippines





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel





Egypt

List of Key Players of Dental Biomaterials Market

Straumann Holding AG



Geistlich Pharma AG



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



Danaher Corporation



Dentsply Sirona, Inc.



3M Company

Company

Royal DSM



Carpenter Technology Corporation



Kuraray Co., Ltd.



Medtronic PLC



Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.



Victrex PLC



Ivoclar Vivadent AG



GC Corporation

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.