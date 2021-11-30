Dental Articulators Market Size Worth $194.7 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental articulators market size is expected to reach USD 194.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growth is attributed to developed technology in dental articulation procedures. Moreover, an increasing number of oral health disorders is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By product type, the semi-adjustable articulators segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020 owing to the growing technological advancements in dental articulation such as the digital 3D representation of the jaws

The aluminum material type accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020 owing to its lightweight, ductile property, and durability

The specialty clinics end-use segment accounted for the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020 owing to the growing number of oral health conditions

Europe held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2020 owing to the presence of dominant market players and high adoption rate for advanced medical technologies

Read 100 page market research report, "Dental Articulators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Adjustable, Semi-adjustable, Fully Adjustable), By Material Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

A rise in awareness regarding various benefits of orthodontics treatment along with product modifications ensuring better efficiency and performance will support the market growth in the future. Demand for dental articulators is anticipated to boost during the forecast period due to accuracy in orthodontic appliances, fixed prosthodontic restorations (onlays, inlays, bridges, crowns, and implant), and accurate fabrication of the biting surfaces of the removable prosthodontic appliances. In addition, the availability of skilled and dental professionals that can help lower the risk of complications such as the transmission of coronavirus during dental procedures is among few factors anticipated to drive the market. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the market for dental articulator.

The novel coronavirus outbreak that occurred in 2020 attracted global attention and bloomed into the COVID-19 pandemic. To limit the spread of transmission of the virus, regulatory bodies, governments, and health authorities around the world strongly shut down dental schools, medical schools, and educational institutions. In addition, to slow down the spread of COVID-19 at both community and national levels, various factors are being implemented such as social distancing, quarantine, contact tracing, and COVID-19 testing. The adverse effect of COVID-19 on dental schools has been tremendously affecting the market for dental articulators.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental articulators market on the basis of product type, material type, end-use, and region:

Dental Articulators Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Adjustable Articulators



Semi-adjustable Articulators



Fully Adjustable Articulators

Dental Articulators Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Aluminum



Brass



Stainless Steel

Dental Articulators End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Others

Dental Articulators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Dental Articulators Market

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

So-Young International, Inc.

Amann Girrbach AG

SAM

Prestige Dental Products UK Ltd.

Hager &WerkenGmBH& Co. KG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Dent flex

Schuler Dental

Check out more studies on dental procedures and equipment, conducted by Grand View Research:

Dental Equipment Market – The global dental equipment market size is expected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The global dental equipment market size is expected to reach by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028. Restorative Dentistry Market – The global restorative dentistry market size is expected to reach USD 30.02 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The global restorative dentistry market size is expected to reach by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. Dental X-ray Market – The global dental x-ray market size is expected to reach USD 3.35 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.