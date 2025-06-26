Dental 3D Printing Market worth $10.06 billion by 2030 with 20.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dental 3D Printing Market, valued at US$3.40 billion in 2024 stood at US$3.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 20.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$10.06 billion by the end of the period. With major benefits for both patients and dentists, dental 3D printing is quickly transforming the field of dentistry. Compared to conventional techniques, digitally manufactured prosthetics (crowns, bridges, and dentures) provide a better fit and comfort. Furthermore, sophisticated applications such as custom splints, surgical guides, and implant-supported restorations have become more widely available. These advantages, along with several factors such as rising oral diseases and rising awareness of dental 3D printing, are expected to drive the dental 3D printing market.

Challenges such as the high cost of 3D printing equipment, side effects of dental anesthetics, limited access to advanced technologies in certain regions, and the need for significant investment in training and skill development for dental professionals are affecting the market. Additionally, strict product approval procedures and concerns over the long-term durability of 3D-printed dental solutions may slow down market growth. However, the market is anticipated to keep growing in the future, driven by the modernization of dental clinics and an aging global population, which both result in rising global dental procedure volumes.

This report segments the dental 3D printing market by product & service, technology, application, end user, and region.

By Based on technology, the market for dental 3D printing is segmented by technology into VAT photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, polyjet printing, and other technologies. VAT photopolymerization holds the largest share of the dental 3D printing market due to its precision, versatility with various materials, and broad applicability to dental procedures. Technologies such as stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing (DLP) produce high-resolution prints with a smooth finish, making them particularly suitable for crowns, bridges, surgical guides, occlusal splints, and aligners. Their compatibility with biocompatible resins allows for both temporary and permanent restorations. Dental labs rely on this technology because it can produce a high volume of custom pieces simultaneously, saving both resources and time. It is also gaining popularity among small clinics and dental support organizations (DSOs), as many new systems are affordable, compact, and user-friendly. Additionally, 3D printing generates less waste than conventional milling or handwork, and it continues to evolve with advancements in resin chemistry and printer technology.

By Based on application, the dental 3D printing market is categorized based on application into several segments: temporary crowns & bridges, final crowns & bridges, dental models, surgical guides, removable partial frameworks, models for clear aligners, partial dentures, complete dentures, and other applications. Dental models are crucial for modern dental work and are the most widely used application of dental 3D printing. Dentists utilize these models to better understand a patient's mouth, plan treatments, and create customized dental pieces, which can include both removable and bridge models. With the increasing adoption of digital tools like CAD/CAM systems in clinics, creating accurate and personalized models has become faster and more cost-effective. These printed models are essential for producing dental items, such as crowns, bridges, aligners, and surgical guides, making them invaluable in dental clinics and laboratories.

By end user, the dental 3D printing market can be divided by end user into three main categories: dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and dental academic & research institutions. Dental laboratories represent the largest segment of the dental 3D printing industry, driven by the increasing demand for advanced technologies in dental practices, cosmetic treatments, and high-quality products. These labs manufacture a variety of dental products—such as prosthetics, crowns, dentures, veneers, and night guards—using 3D printing due to its enhanced accuracy, speed, and affordability. Larger laboratory chains are adopting this technology because of their purchasing power, and there is a growing trend of outsourcing fabrication to these labs, which is further increasing demand. The digitization of processes through 3D printing leads to significant time and cost savings, as well as greater precision in the production of dental items.

By geography, the global market for dental 3D printing is divided into six main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the GCC Countries.

North America leads the dental 3D printing market due to its well-developed healthcare system, rapid adoption of advanced dental technologies, and a strong demand for cosmetic and restorative treatments. The region's dominance in innovation and market share can be attributed to the fact that many companies in the dental 3D printing sector are based there. Additionally, high disposable incomes and a high standard of living in countries like the US and Canada further drive the demand for quality dental treatments. The ongoing digitalization of dental procedures also helps maintain North America's position as a market leader.

The prominent players in the Dental 3D printing market include Stratasys (US and Israel), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Desktop Metal, Inc. (US), DWS S.r.l. (Italy), Align Technology, Inc. (US), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), Nikon SLM Solutions AG (Germany), Carbon, Inc. (US), Colibrium Additive – a GE Aerospace company (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), Asiga (Australia), Rapid Shape GmbH (Germany), Roland DGA Corporation (Japan), Dentsply Sirona (US), SprintRay Inc. (US), ZORTRAX (Poland), DETAX Ettlingen (Germany), DMG America (US), 3DRESYNS (Spain), Micron Dental (US), ACKURETTA (Taiwan), Carima Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Planmeca OY (Finland), and SHINING 3D (China).

Stratasys (US and Israel):

Stratasys held the largest share of the dental 3D printing market in 2024. The company offers a diverse range of engineering-grade and biocompatible resins suitable for various sectors and applications, including healthcare, automotive, and aerospace. To enhance accessibility and user experience, Stratasys develops user-friendly and intuitive software for design, printing, and workflow management. With a strong global presence, the company serves clients across different sectors and regions, allowing them to access a broader market. Stratasys is also renowned for its quality, reliability, and innovation, attracting top talent and fostering customer trust. These factors are expected to further solidify the company's position in the dental 3D printing market.

3D Systems, Inc. (US)

3D Systems, Inc. is a leading player in the dental 3D printing market as of 2024. The company offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, and services specifically designed for dental applications. It provides an extensive ecosystem for dental practitioners, including printers, resins, 3D scanning devices, design software, and cloud-based workflow tools. In May 2023, 3D Systems signed a deal to acquire Wematter, a Swedish startup that offers an affordable turnkey solution for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS). This acquisition aims to expand the range of SLS products available from 3D Systems. The company holds a significant position in the dental 3D printing market, particularly in North America and Europe. Its dominant position allows it to benefit from economies of scale, generous research and development resources, and a robust distribution network.

Desktop Metal (US)

Desktop Metal is a prominent player in the dental 3D printing market as of 2024. The company is actively involved in material development, offering a wide range of qualified metal powders suitable for various applications and industries. This expertise gives it a competitive advantage in understanding material properties and customizing solutions to meet specific needs. With over 650 installed machines worldwide, Desktop Metal serves a diverse clientele across multiple sectors, including aerospace, automotive, and medical. This established presence enhances the credibility and trustworthiness of its brand.

