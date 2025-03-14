CHICAGO, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dense Air, a leading provider of innovative small cell neutral host solutions, is proud to announce it will be working with The Singer Oceanfront Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton owned by Host Hotels & Resorts, and managed by Davidson Hospitality Group, to fortify the guest experience by improving cellular coverage across the resort. Dense Air will design and deploy cutting-edge connectivity that ensures reliable cellular service throughout the property, including the restaurant, bar, pool, and beach areas.

Dense Air and The Singer Oceanfront Resort partner to elevate guest experience with seamless cellular connectivity. (PRNewsfoto/Dense Air)

"At Host Hotels & Resorts, we are committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and technology to enhance guest experiences across our properties. We are excited to implement this solution that will allow us to deliver a seamless cellular connectivity experience that meets the evolving needs of today's travelers," says Padmanabh Yardi, Senior Vice President, Information Technology at Host Hotels & Resorts.

"Our guests expect seamless connectivity wherever they are on the property, whether they're enjoying a meal, relaxing by the pool or walking on the beach," says Stuart Levy, General Manager of The Singer Oceanfront Resort. "By working with Dense Air, we can ensure our guests are connected effortlessly throughout their stay, improving their overall experience and satisfaction."

Dense Air's small cell, neutral host, multi-carrier solution is designed to extend and enhance cellular coverage by leveraging existing infrastructure and deploying targeted network enhancements. This tailored turnkey approach allows for cost-effective, rapid deployment with minimal disruption to hotel operations.

"Seamless high-quality connectivity is no longer a luxury - it's a necessity," said Jim Estes, CEO of Dense Air Networks. "We are proud to work with Host Hotels & Resorts, Davidson Hospitality Group, and The Singer Oceanfront Resort to deliver a reliable, high-performance network that enhances the guest experience and supports the resort's operational needs."

By integrating advanced cellular technology, Dense Air is setting a new standard in hospitality, ensuring that guests stay connected effortlessly and hotel operations run smoothly from anywhere on the property.

For more information on Dense Air, visit www.denseair.net. For more information on The Singer Oceanfront Resort or to book a reservation, visit www.thesingerresort.com.

About Dense Air

Dense Air is leading the innovation of shared wireless networks that deliver secure and expanded coverage, making connectivity more open, shared, and inclusive. Dense Air's cellShare™ offers a unique end-to-end, Connectivity-as-a-Service solution, with a flexible financial model designed to solve wireless network coverage and capacity gaps. Providing multi-carrier, small cell solutions that are resilient, flexible, and more cost effective than existing alternatives, Dense Air's cellShare™ solution ensures comprehensive in-building and outdoor cellular coverage, enabling seamless communications for operators, enterprises, and urban areas. www.denseair.net

About The Singer Oceanfront Resort

The Singer Oceanfront Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton is a new resort nestled on four miles of pristine beach on Singer Island in Palm Beach County, Florida. With unmatched beachfront access, The Singer offers a coastal escape with 223 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, multiple onsite dining concepts including the island's only beachfront bar, Top Shell, signature restaurant Caretta Caretta, poolside bar and grab-and-go style Market at Singer. Transporting guests to an island oasis, the reimagined property is outfitted with coastal touches like rattan and wood furnishings, natural textiles, blue and green hues, and linen drapery. With a one-of-a-kind beachfront pavilion and more than 10,000 square feet of event space, The Singer welcomes weddings, social groups, and corporate events for celebrations both intimate and grand. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.thesingerresort.com/.

About Davidson Resorts

Davidson Resorts, a highly specialized operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, features some of the world's most respected and celebrated resort veterans that are deeply established in the space and truly understand the nuances of the resort market, from seasonality to recreational programming and human resources. With a focus on complex, high-touch assets, the portfolio is comprised of large-scale, seasonal properties with multiple food & beverage outlets, retail, leisure activities like golf, spa, ski, water sports and more. In 2024, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality. #DavidsonResorts

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641581/Dense_Air.jpg