Dense Air Rebrands as IONX Networks, Signaling a Customer-Driven Evolution in Mobile Connectivity

CHICAGO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dense Air, a pioneer in shared wireless infrastructure, announces our rebrand to IONX Networks, a move that reflects our company's shift toward a more customer-focused mission: solving the persistent problems of poor mobile coverage, dropped calls, and dead zones across complex environments.

Integrated & Optimized Network Experiences

The name IONX Networks better represents who we are and what we do. It stands for Integrated & Optimized Network Experiences and reflects our dedication to transforming cellular connectivity. As a small cell neutral host provider, we enable enterprises, infrastructure partners, and mobile operators to solve the persistent challenges of poor cellular coverage—indoors and outdoors—with scalable, secure, and cost-effective solutions. IONX speaks directly to the markets we serve and the impact we deliver.

"Dense Air was a name born from our engineering roots, and while we are proud of that legacy, we are stepping into a new chapter. This rebrand marks more than a name change—it is our commitment to making mobile connectivity work better for everyone, said Jim Estes, CEO of IONX Networks. We are taking everything we have built as Dense Air and channeling it into outcomes that truly matter to businesses, operators, and end users alike. Our goal is simple: eliminate connectivity challenges wherever they exist."

The Future of Connectivity Is Now

As demand for reliable cellular connectivity accelerates, legacy systems struggle to handle today's coverage needs. IONX is built to meet these challenges with an open, shared, and multi-operator approach that improves network coverage, performance, and user experiences across the board.

"Every day, we work with property owners, enterprises, and operators who are frustrated by inconsistent mobile experiences, said Mark Meuleman, Chief Revenue Officer at IONX Networks. Our value is clear: we help them fix it. We bring strong, secure, seamless mobile connectivity to places where coverage was once a constant pain point. IONX is about solving those problems—fast, cost-effectively, and at scale."

A New Chapter

Our rebrand marks a new chapter in delivering connectivity without compromise. IONX Networks continues to leverage cutting-edge small cell technology and the power of shared spectrum to deliver scalable, cost-effective mobile infrastructure solutions. But now, the focus is squarely on solving real-world connectivity problems and delivering tangible benefits to mobile users, property owners, infrastructure partners, and service providers alike.

As part of the rebrand, IONX Networks will roll out a refreshed visual identity and new messaging that reflects its customer-first approach, while continuing to drive innovation in neutral host network solutions - unlocking the promise of mobile connectivity.

Join us on our journey.

Visit our new home at www.IONXnetworks.com to learn more about how we are helping the world stay connected—smarter, faster, and without compromise.

About IONX Networks

IONX is transforming connectivity by delivering shared, integrated, and optimized network solutions that enhance the cellular experience for users everywhere. We are redefining how neutral host solutions are delivered globally. Through our fully managed service model, IONX delivers multi-operator cellular services seamlessly, securely, and cost-effectively to property owners and operators. Through our platform-as-a-service model, IONX empowers partners to leverage existing assets to close coverage and capacity gaps. By enabling scalable, resilient, and shared mobile infrastructure, IONX is reshaping how wireless networks are built - creating a more open, inclusive, and always connected future.

www.IONXnetworks.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692067/DenseAir_Experiences.jpg