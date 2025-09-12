Demineralized Whey Powder Market Is Expected to Reach US$1,068.30 Million By 2031 at CAGR Of 5.3% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global demineralized whey powder market is witnessing noticeable growth owing to rising demand for high-protein and functional foods and expansion of infant nutrition and baby formula applications.

Rising regulatory support and preference for clean-label, low-sodium, and sustainable ingredients will propel market growth during the forecast period. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including information on raw material suppliers, demineralized whey powder manufacturers, and distributors/suppliers—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The fitness and sports nutrition sectors fuel demand as whey powder supports muscle growth, immune function, and overall well-being. The expanding application in food and beverage industries, including bakery products and dietary supplements, also contributes to market growth. Innovations in whey processing technologies have enhanced product quality and functionality, leading to broader adoption.



Rising Demand for High-Protein and Functional Foods: The rising demand for high-protein and functional foods significantly drives the demand for demineralized whey powder. Due to its high protein content, excellent solubility, and functional properties, demineralized whey powder is favored in sports nutrition, infant formulas, and health-focused products. Consumers increasingly seek protein-rich foods that support muscle growth, immune function, and overall well-being, fueling the incorporation of this ingredient in functional foods and beverages. Its nutritional versatility and ability to replace conventional components make it ideal for developing innovative, protein-enriched products that meet evolving dietary preferences and health trends. This has led to wider adoption across diverse food sectors.



Regulatory Support and Preference for Clean-Label, Low-Sodium, and Sustainable Ingredients: Regulatory support increasingly favors clean-label, low-sodium, and sustainable ingredients in the demineralized whey powder market. Strict guidelines from agencies like the FDA ensure purity, safety, and transparency, driving manufacturers toward minimally processed, natural whey powders with reduced sodium content. This regulatory environment aligns with growing consumer preference for clean-label products that list simple, recognizable ingredients. Sustainability is also a key focus, prompting companies to adopt environmentally friendly sourcing and processing practices to reduce ecological impact. Together, these factors promote innovation in this market, appealing to health-conscious and eco-aware consumers and shaping future industry trends.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America . Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into 50% demineralized whey, 70% demineralized whey, 90% demineralized whey, and others. The 90% demineralized whey segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of category, the market is categorized into conventional and organic. The conventional segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, infant nutrition, beverages, and others. The infant nutrition segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The demineralized whey powder market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the demineralized whey powder market are Interfood Holding BV, Lactalis Ingredients, Hiroland Domestic and Foreign Trade Ltd Co, Berkshire Dairy and Food Products LLC, LACLAT Ltd, Kaskat Dairy SP Zoo, Uğuray Süt A.Ş., Milky Royal Süt Ürünler, Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited, Saputo Dairy UK Ltd, Euroserum SAS, EPI Ingredients SAS, and Valio Ltd, etc.

Global Headlines on Demineralized Whey Powder

Lactalis Ingredients introduced new packaging for its Flowhey D40 whey powder, replacing the DEMLAC 8000 name

FrieslandCampina Ingredients introduced Deminal 90 Organic, a premium demineralised whey ingredient for the organic infant formula market

Conclusion

The demineralized whey powder market is poised for steady growth driven by its functional benefits, especially in infant nutrition, dietary supplements, and bakery applications. Its reduced mineral content and high protein quality make it ideal for nutritionally sensitive products, supporting digestive health and compliance with pediatric needs. Regulatory support for clean-label, low-sodium, and sustainable ingredients further boosts its appeal amid rising health-consciousness and demand for eco-friendly solutions. Technological advancements in processing optimize quality and efficiency, while expanding global adoption reflects diversified consumer preferences.

