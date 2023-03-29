Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) Market to Register Immense Growth at a Massive 17.5% CAGR During the Study Period (2019-2032) | DelveInsight

The overall dementia with Lewy bodies market is expected to boost due to the increasing aging population and the rising prevalence of dementia, along with the expected launch of emerging therapies by leading companies such as EIP Pharma, Curasen Therapeutics, Athira Pharma, Cognition Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Eli Lilly and Company, the DLB market will boost in the forecast period (2023–2032)

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, dementia with Lewy bodies emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the dementia with Lewy bodies market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 670 million in 2022.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent dementia with Lewy bodies cases in the 7MM were approximately 720K in 2022.

in 2022. Leading dementia with Lewy bodies companies such as EIP Pharma Inc., CuraSen Therapeutics, Cognition Therapeutics, Eisai Inc, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Athira Pharma, Aptinyx Inc. , and others are developing novel dementia with Lewy bodies drugs that can be available in dementia with Lewy bodies market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel dementia with Lewy bodies drugs that can be available in dementia with Lewy bodies market in the coming years. The promising dementia with Lewy bodies therapies in the pipeline include Neflamapimod, Clenbuterol (CST- 103/CST -107), CT1812, Irsenontrine (E2027), Vodobatinib (SCC-138/K0706), LY3154207/Mevidalen, ATH-1017 (Fosgonimatone), NYX-458, and others.

Dementia with Lewy Bodies Overview

Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) is a type of progressive dementia characterized by abnormal deposits of the protein alpha-synuclein in the brain. It is distinguished by the presence of parkinsonism, early cognitive changes, dysautonomic and neuropsychiatric manifestations. There is no definitive cause of DLB. Aging, certain illnesses, and health problems (such as Parkinson's disease and REM sleep behavior disorder), genetic mutations, and a family history of DLB are all possible risk factors.

The symptoms of dementia with Lewy bodies, particularly fluctuating attention or alertness, persistent detailed visual hallucinations, and movement problems associated with Parkinson's disease, are used for dementia with Lewy bodies diagnosis. Brain scans can help to clarify dementia with Lewy bodies diagnosis: computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans can rule out brain conditions (e.g., brain tumor, increased pressure) with overlapping symptoms.

Dementia with Lewy Bodies Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 720K diagnosed prevalent cases of dementia with Lewy bodies in the 7MM in 2022.

As per the analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of DLB in the US were observed to be approximately 42% in 2022 of the total cases in the 7MM, these cases are expected to rise at a significant CAGR for the study period (2019–2032).

The dementia with Lewy bodies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Dementia

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dementia

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dementia Lewy Bodies

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Dementia Lewy Bodies

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dementia Lewy Bodies

Dementia with Lewy Bodies Treatment Market

The current dementia with Lewy bodies treatment landscape focuses primarily on symptomatic management, as curative or disease-modifying treatments are lacking. In Japan, donepezil (ARICEPT) was approved as the first-ever treatment for DLB in 2014. Later, in 2018, the PMDA approved zonisamide (TRERIEF) for an additional indication, making it the world's first drug to be approved for parkinsonism in DLB. However, the generic molecules, donepezil, and zonisamide, have become generic in Japan. Apart from Japan, there are no approved drugs, several off-label therapies approved for treating Alzheimer's disease are widely used with varying degrees of success.

Furthermore, antidepressant medications such as SSRIs, SNRIs, and bupropion are frequently prescribed for depression and anxiety in DLB. Following that, anti-psychotics or mood stabilizers include quetiapine, clozapine, carbamazepine, and others. In contrast, other therapies include memantine, benzodiazepines, and others, which are used to treat other symptoms in the indication.

It is hypothesized that an extensive loss of cholinergic neurons is responsible for the cognitive decline and visual hallucinations that occur early and significantly in DLB; thus, symptomatic relief is provided by administering agents that prevent the breakdown of acetylcholine. The current standard of care for treating cognitive and psychiatric symptoms of DLB is AChEIs. As first-line agents for treating DLB, cholinesterase inhibitors (ChEIs), donepezil (ARICEPT), and rivastigmine (EXELON) are recommended.

Dementia with Lewy Bodies Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Neflamapimod: EIP Pharma Inc.

CT1812: Cognition Therapeutics

Irsenontrine (E2027): Eisai Inc.

Vodobatinib (SCC-138/K0706): Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited/ Georgetown University

LY3154207/Mevidalen: Eli Lilly and Company

Clenbuterol (CST- 103/CST -107): CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc.

-107): CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc. ATH-1017 (Fosgonimatone): Athira Pharma

NYX-458: Aptinyx Inc.

Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Dynamics

The dynamics of dementia with Lewy bodies market is anticipated to change due to the increasing aging population, and the rising prevalence of dementia. Moreover, the expected launch of emerging therapies will also propel the growth of dementia with Lewy bodies market. In addition, with increasing clinical trials, there has been a greater focus on the treatment space, providing hope to the treatment landscape in dementia with Lewy bodies market. Furthermore, as the existing pipeline remains symptomatic, there are lucrative opportunities to address unmet therapeutic needs in dementia with Lewy bodies market.

However, several factors are likely to impede the growth of dementia with Lewy bodies market. To date, significant changes have been observed with donepezil approval in Japan, while the US, EU4, and the UK remain thirsty for an exclusive dementia with Lewy bodies treatment opportunity. Currently, no evidence-based treatments are available to manage symptoms that affect the patient's function and care burden. Those that do exist are frequently insufficient or risk exacerbating other symptoms. Balancing cognitive, neuropsychiatric, autonomic, and motor impairment symptoms appears difficult. As a result, symptomatic treatment continues to be an unmet need.

Even though DLB is a devastating disorder, the current pipeline is limited and lacks drugs in late-stage development and curative therapy. Furthermore, several clinical trial products have failed to provide significant improvement among DLB patients. As a result, failure of therapies at various stages of development poses a threat to the development of new therapies in the dementia with Lewy bodies market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Base Year 2019 Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market CAGR 17.5 % Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Size in 2022 USD 670 Million Key Dementia with Lewy Bodies Companies EIP Pharma Inc., Cognition Therapeutics, Eisai Inc, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Georgetown University, Eli Lilly and Company, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., Athira Pharma, Aptinyx Inc., and others Key Pipeline Dementia with Lewy Bodies Therapies Neflamapimod, CT1812, Irsenontrine (E2027), Vodobatinib (SCC-138/K0706), LY3154207/Mevidalen, Clenbuterol (CST-103/CST-107), ATH-1017 (Fosgonimatone), NYX-458, and others

Scope of the Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Dementia with Lewy Bodies current marketed and emerging therapies

Dementia with Lewy Bodies current marketed and emerging therapies Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Dementia with Lewy Bodies Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Dementia with Lewy Bodies Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Key Insights 2. Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Report Introduction 3. Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Overview at a Glance 4. Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Dementia with Lewy Bodies Treatment and Management 7. Dementia with Lewy Bodies Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Dementia with Lewy Bodies Marketed Drugs 10. Dementia with Lewy Bodies Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Analysis 12. Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Drivers 16. Dementia with Lewy Bodies Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

