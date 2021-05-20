Demand for Powder Formulation of Fish Protein Increasing, Accounting for Over 95.4% Sales: Future Market Insights

Key players operating in fish protein market are intently focusing on incorporating latest technology such as steam treatment to maintain the quality of the products.

DUBAI, U.A.E., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights' recent report forecasts the global fish protein market to exhibit 5.6% CAGR between 2016 and 2020. As per the study, growing health awareness and preference for organic and protein enriched food & dietary supplements has accelerated the sales of powder formulation of fish protein. Also, manufacturers have amplified the production of fish protein supplements available in different flavors such as chocolate, coffee, and strawberry to increase the sales of fish protein supplements.

Surging demand for fish protein for various application within diverse end-use sectors such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others is expected to drive the market. Longer shelf-life and easy transportation have encouraged the production of powder formulation of fish protein.

Furthermore, rising health issues such as obesity, increased sugar levels, and others leading to cardiovascular diseases have increased the consumption of fish protein supplements across countries such as United States, India, Australia, and the UK, thereby, fueling the sales of fish protein supplements. Based on the aforementioned factors, FMI estimates, global fish protein market is poised to expand at 7.2% CAGR through 2031.

"Fish protein manufacturers are consistently developing supplements in powder form, which is resulting in high demand in food & beverage industry and creating scope for expansion in sports nutrition industry," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

In terms of form, powder form is anticipated to hold maximum share of global fish protein market

Fish protein isolate is expected to be one of the most lucrative segment, accounting for over 46% of total market share

Application in food & beverages industry accounts for nearly 42% of fish protein sales

Rising cases of obesity, and other severe health problems such as joint pains and more across United States are expected to aid the sales of fish protein products

India's fish protein market is set to expand at 5.8% CAGR through 2031

Australia is spearheading the growth of Oceania's fish protein market, accounting for 80.6% of total market share

Prominent Drivers

Growing demand for health-enriching organic food products is improving the demand of fish protein

Rising cases of cardiovascular diseases are increasing the consumption of dietary supplement enriched with omega-3 and fish protein, bolstering the growth

Growing consumption of sea-food is amplifying the demand for fish-by products, providing lucrative opportunities for key players

Key Restraints

Allergies associated with fish-based protein is likely to hinder the growth

High cost of production and increased research & development expenditure may hamper the demand

Competitive Landscape

Future Market Insights has listed some of the prominent market players for the global fish protein market which includes Omega Proteins, Bio-Oregon Protein, Colpex International Inc., Mukka Seafood Industries Limited, Aroma NZ, ScanBio Marine Group AS, Ingredients Inc., Peterlabs Holdings, Siam Industries International, Apelsa Guadalajara SA de CV, Bio Phoenix Formulations, and Qingdao Future Group. Market players are expanding their regional footprints by collaborating with numerous companies operating specifically in fish protein market.

For instance, on 25th January 2021, Avant Meats Company Limited announced the acquisition of Vinh Hoan Corporation, which is a leading seafood and protein producer, to accelerate the commercialization of cultivated fish protein by leveraging its global sales network and industrial manufacturing capability.

Also, Buhler, a leading manufacturer, on 2nd February 2021, announced the launch of PolyCool 1000 for meat and fish plant-based alternatives.

Furthermore, Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, health and sustainable living, on March 3rd 2021, announced the launch of Maxavor®- Fish YE- a new vegan, 100% allergen-free flavor solution.

More Insights on FMI's Fish Protein Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the fish protein Market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the fish protein market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of form (powder and liquid), product (fish protein isolate, fish protein concentrate, and fish protein hydrolysate), application (food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, sports nutritional & dietary supplement, pharmaceuticals, and others), across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

