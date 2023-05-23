DelveInsight Evaluates a Robust Dry Eye Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline as 60+ Influential Pharma Players to Set Foot in the Domain

The prevalence of dry eye disease has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of dry eye disease and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat dry eye disease to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Aldeyra Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Mitotech, and several others.

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Insight – 2023 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline dry eye disease therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and the future growth potential of the dry eye disease pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's dry eye disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 60+ pipeline therapies for dry eye disease treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for dry eye disease treatment. Key dry eye disease companies such as TearSolutions, Novaliq, HanAll Biopharma, Aldeyra Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Mitotech, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Azura Ophthalmics, Stuart Therapeutics, Surface Ophthalmics, Glaukos Corporation, BRIM Biotechnology Inc., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Okyo Pharma Ltd, AxeroVision, Inc., Palatin Technologies, Seikagaku Corporation, Invirsa, Inc., Allysta Pharmaceutical, Taejoon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Dreamhawk Vision Biotech, Inc., Yuyu Pharma, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, VivaVision Biotech, Inc, Huons Co., Ltd., and others are evaluating new dry eye disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new dry eye disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising dry eye disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Reproxalap, Timbetasin, Visomitin, HL036, CyclASol, Lacripep, AR15512, AZR MD 001, ST-100, SURF-100, SURF-200, GLK-301, BRM421, Oxervate, OK-101, AXR 159, AXR 270, PL9643, SI-614, INV-102, ALY688, TJO-083, OTX-CSI, OTX-DED, SHJ002, YP-P10, ECF843, VVN001, HU007 and others.

and others. In March 2023 , Selagine, Inc. , a spin-out company from the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), announced that it has entered into a research, development, and sublicense agreement with Grifols (Nasdaq: GRFS), a global leader in plasma-derived medicines, for the development and commercialization of immunoglobulin eye drops for dry eye disease.Under the agreement, Selagine will receive an upfront payment and annual collaboration fee. In addition, Grifols has committed to fund the development of immunoglobulin eye drops through FDA approval, which will be managed collaboratively by Grifols and Selagine, including the clinical, manufacturing and regulatory activities required for FDA approval for dry eye disease indication.

In February 2023, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for topical ocular reproxalap, a first-in-class investigational new drug candidate, for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of November 23, 2023. The FDA noted that no potential filing review issues have been identified, and that an advisory committee meeting is not currently planned.

, , Inc. announced that the U.S. has the ) for topical ocular , a first-in-class investigational new drug candidate, for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of . The FDA noted that no potential filing review issues have been identified, and that an advisory committee meeting is not currently planned. In February 2023 , Novaliq , announced its plans for filing a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for CyclASol ® (ciclosporin ophthalmic solution), a first-of-its-kind anti-inflammatory product for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) in the European Union. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) determined that CyclASol ® is eligible to be reviewed in a centralized procedure to receive a Union Marketing Authorisation for the European Economic Area (EEA).

In February 2023, Novaliq, announced its plans for filing a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for CyclASol® (ciclosporin ophthalmic solution), a first-of-its-kind anti-inflammatory product for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) in the European Union. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) determined that CyclASol® is eligible to be reviewed in a centralized procedure to receive a Union Marketing Authorisation for the European Economic Area (EEA).

, and , announced that Ophthalmology, the peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, has published results from the pivotal Phase 3 trial GOBI, which is one of two pivotal Phase 3 trials for (perfluorohexyloctane). NOV03 is being investigated to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) associated with Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD).In the study, NOV03 was well tolerated with few subjects experiencing ocular adverse events (AEs) (9.6% NOV03 group, 7.5% control group) or treatment-related ocular AEs (6.3% NOV03 group, 3.1% control group). In August 2022 , Alcon and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement through which Alcon acquired Aerie. The transaction affirmed Alcon's commitment to the ophthalmic pharmaceutical space and is expected to add broader pharmaceutical R&D capabilities to Alcon's existing commercial expertise, maximizing the value of its diversified portfolio. Through the transaction, Alcon added the commercial products Rocklatan ® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% and Rhopressa ® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, as well as AR-15512, a Phase 3 product candidate for dry eye disease, and a pipeline of several clinical and preclinical ophthalmic pharmaceutical product candidates.

In August 2022, Alcon and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement through which Alcon acquired Aerie. The transaction affirmed Alcon's commitment to the ophthalmic pharmaceutical space and is expected to add broader pharmaceutical R&D capabilities to Alcon's existing commercial expertise, maximizing the value of its diversified portfolio. Through the transaction, Alcon added the commercial products Rocklatan® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% and Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, as well as AR-15512, a Phase 3 product candidate for dry eye disease, and a pipeline of several clinical and preclinical ophthalmic pharmaceutical product candidates.

In May 2022, Yuyu Pharmaceutical presented a poster study for YP-P10, its new dry eye syndrome treatment, during the 2022 ARVO (Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology) conference. YP-P10 is a new biopharmaceutical using synthetic peptides, aiming to relieve signs and symptoms of dry eye syndrome caused by inflammation by administering the treatment twice a day. According to preclinical trial results unveiled at the conference, Yuyu confirmed that the candidate had an excellent anti-inflammatory mechanism and corneal epithelial cell healing effect compared to existing drugs.

The dry eye disease pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage dry eye disease drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the dry eye disease clinical trial landscape.

Dry Eye Disease Overview

Dry eye disease is characterized as a multifactorial disease of the tears and ocular surface that causes symptoms such as pain, visual disruption, and tear film instability, as well as potential ocular surface damage. It is accompanied by increased tear osmolarity and transient ocular surface irritation. When tear production and drainage are out of balance, dry eyes can result. People with dry eyes either do not produce enough tears or have poor-quality tears. Dry eyes can occur for various reasons, including age, gender, drugs, and medical disorders.

Dry eye disease symptoms include redness, stinging, itching, or burning sensations, light sensitivity, watery eyes, stringy mucus near the eye, and blurred vision. A thorough eye examination can detect dry eyes. Dry eye disease treatments seek to restore or maintain the usual number of tears in the eye in order to reduce dryness and associated discomfort and to maintain eye health. The basic approaches used to manage and treat dry eyes include adding tears with over-the-counter artificial tear solutions, conserving tears, boosting tear production, and treating the inflammation of the eyelids or eye surface that contributes to dry eyes.

A snapshot of the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Reproxalap Aldeyra Therapeutics Registered Malondialdehyde inhibitors Ophthalmic Timbetasin RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Phase III Actin modulators; Amyloid inhibitors; Angiogenesis inducing agents; Apoptosis inhibitors; Cell movement activators; Collagen stimulants; Heat-shock protein modulators; MicroRNA modulators; Nerve growth factor stimulants; NF-kappa B inhibitors; Stem cell stimulants Ophthalmic Visomitin Mitotech Phase III Antioxidants; Electron transport chain complex protein modulators Ophthalmic Tanfanercept HanAll Biopharma Phase III Tumour necrosis factor alpha inhibitors Ophthalmic Acoltremon Aerie Pharmaceuticals Phase III TRPM8 protein stimulants Ophthalmic Synthetic lacritin TearSolutions Phase II Eye protein modulators Ophthalmic VVN001 VivaVision Biotech, Inc Phase II Lymphocyte function-associated antigen-1 inhibitors Ophthalmic

Dry Eye Disease Therapeutics Assessment

The dry eye disease pipeline report proffers an integral view of dry eye disease emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Dry Eye Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Dry Eye Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Dry Eye Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Malondialdehyde inhibitors, Actin modulators, Amyloid inhibitors, Angiogenesis inducing agents, Apoptosis inhibitors, Cell movement activators, Collagen stimulants, Heat-shock protein modulators, MicroRNA modulators, Nerve growth factor stimulants, NF-kappa B inhibitors, Stem cell stimulants, Antioxidants, Electron transport chain complex protein modulators, Lipid modulators, Tumour necrosis factor alpha inhibitors, Eye protein modulators, TRPM8 protein stimulants, Glucocorticoid receptor agonists, Inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase inhibitors, Muscarinic receptor agonists

Malondialdehyde inhibitors, Actin modulators, Amyloid inhibitors, Angiogenesis inducing agents, Apoptosis inhibitors, Cell movement activators, Collagen stimulants, Heat-shock protein modulators, MicroRNA modulators, Nerve growth factor stimulants, NF-kappa B inhibitors, Stem cell stimulants, Antioxidants, Electron transport chain complex protein modulators, Lipid modulators, Tumour necrosis factor alpha inhibitors, Eye protein modulators, TRPM8 protein stimulants, Glucocorticoid receptor agonists, Inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase inhibitors, Muscarinic receptor agonists Key Dry Eye Disease Companies : TearSolutions, Novaliq, HanAll Biopharma, Aldeyra Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Mitotech, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Azura Ophthalmics, Stuart Therapeutics, Surface Ophthalmics, Glaukos Corporation, BRIM Biotechnology Inc., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Okyo Pharma Ltd, AxeroVision, Inc., Palatin Technologies, Seikagaku Corporation, Invirsa, Inc., Allysta Pharmaceutical, Taejoon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Dreamhawk Vision Biotech, Inc., Yuyu Pharma, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, VivaVision Biotech, Inc, Huons Co., Ltd., and others.

: TearSolutions, Novaliq, HanAll Biopharma, Aldeyra Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Mitotech, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Azura Ophthalmics, Stuart Therapeutics, Surface Ophthalmics, Glaukos Corporation, BRIM Biotechnology Inc., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Okyo Pharma Ltd, AxeroVision, Inc., Palatin Technologies, Seikagaku Corporation, Invirsa, Inc., Allysta Pharmaceutical, Taejoon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Dreamhawk Vision Biotech, Inc., Yuyu Pharma, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, VivaVision Biotech, Inc, Huons Co., Ltd., and others. Key Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Therapies: Reproxalap, Timbetasin, Visomitin, HL036, CyclASol, Lacripep, AR15512, AZR MD 001, ST-100, SURF-100, SURF-200, GLK-301, BRM421, Oxervate, OK-101, AXR 159, AXR 270, PL9643, SI-614, INV-102, ALY688, TJO-083, OTX-CSI, OTX-DED, SHJ002, YP-P10, ECF843, VVN001, HU007, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Dry Eye Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 5. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1. Visomitin: Mitotech 7. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1. VVN001: VivaVision Biotech, Inc. 8. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 10. Inactive Products in the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline 11. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 12. Key Companies 13. Key Products in the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline 14. Unmet Needs 15. Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17. Analyst Views 18. Appendix

